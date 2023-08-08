Today’s Headlines: Lift sanctions, restore full dialogue with Niger military — ACF tells ECOWAS; Why Tinubu nominated Matawalle as Minister — Arewa Group

Lift sanctions, restore full dialogue with Niger military — ACF tells ECOWAS

Source: Vanguard paper

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called for the lifting of sanctions against Niger Republic by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and commended Nigerian Senators for rejecting military action against the West African country.

Prof Tukur Muhammad-Baba, Publicity Secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) in a statement, sought for more dialogue with the Niger military junta to prevent a further breakdown of talks following the expiration of the one-week deadline earlier given to the regime to restore democratic rule in the country.

Why Tinubu nominated Matawalle as Minister — Arewa Group

Source: Vanguard paper

The North-Central Asiwaju Support Group has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated former Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle as Minister to display his readiness in enacting an inclusive government.

Its National Chairman, Abba Rios Lawal, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said that Matawalle’s nomination was a step in the right direction and a square peg in a square hole.

This was as they joined their counterparts in other zones to congratulate Matawalle and to commend Tinubu for nominating him.

Stakeholders seek support for renewable energy sector

Source: Vanguard paper

Stakeholders in the energy industry have called for support for the renewable energy sector to enable it to contribute to Nigeria’s quest to end energy poverty.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency Association (Alliance) in Abuja, they observed that if fully backed, the sector would play a greater role in improving energy supply in the country.

Speaking at the workshop, the CEO Association of Power Generation Companies, APGC, Dr. Joy Ogaji said with the solar resources available in the country, Nigeria can generate as much as 427 Gigawatts of electricity from solar.

Dr. Ogaji pointed out that while no renewable energy project is connected to the National grid, the majority are off-grid, solar home systems and rooftop solar with no clear data on the amount of energy generated across the country.

She also pointed out that energy generated from solar is not competitive compared to regular utilities with renewable energy costing $0.50-0.6/kwh as against $0.105/kwh in the utilities.

In his presentation, micro and development Finance expert, Prof. Frank Amagwu said renewable energy can provide Nigerians, small and medium scale businesses with reliable sources of energy for several years.

Flood control: Delta govt begins demolition of buildings on waterways

Source: Vanguard paper

THE Delta State Government has commenced demolition of buildings and illegal structures built on natural water channels as part of it’s measures to control flood in the State.

The demolition and a dredging exercise started at Uvwie Local Government Area on Monday, and would thereafer, continue in Warri, Udu, Ughelli and other flood-prone areas of the state.

The exercise was supervised by the Director-General, Special Duties, Governor’s Office, Asaba, Mr Frank Omare, who led the amphibious swam buggy to the area accompanied by soldiers drafted from the 3 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Effurun.

Parts of three buildings, including a yet-to-be-completed church structure and a storey building were pulled down at Ugboroke, Uvwie Local Government Area where the demolition exercise started.

Qualityupdates (

)