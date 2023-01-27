Today’s Headlines: Let’s Use Old, New Notes For 6 Months—Reps; Money Laundering; Court Okays Service On Atiku, Others

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

﻿Let’s Use Old, New Notes For 6 Months — Reps

The House of Representatives yesterday asked the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to extend the deadline for use of the old naira notes by at least six months, since the new notes were not readily available.

It also insisted that chief executive officers of banks in the country must appear before the ad hoc committee set up by the House to investigate reasons for the scarcity of the new notes.

According to the lower legislative chamber, both the old and new notes can be in use till June, in line with the CBN Act.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who made the call after a briefing by the ad hoc committee, led by the House leader, Ado Doguwa, to resolve issues around the new naira notes, said the extension had become necessary, in view of the scarcity of the new notes in commercial banks.

Court Okays Service On Atiku, Others

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted an application seeking leave to serve the court papers on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, over money laundering allegations.

The court on Thursday granted the application directing the service of the papers through the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja.

The order followed a motion ex parte for substituted service brought by the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo (SAN), through his counsel, John Ainetor, to serve the papers on the defendants in the matter. In the writ filed on January 20, Keyamo sought an order compelling Atiku to provide to anti-corruption agencies details of a bank account belonging to a company, Marine Float, and two undisclosed companies described as Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) allegedly used for money laundering during his tenure as vice president between 1999 and 2007.

Nasarawa State Governor, Sule Loses Son

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi A. Sule has loss his son, Alhaji Hassan AA Sule at the early hours of Friday.

Vanguard gathered that Hassan died after a brief illness.Meanwhile, condolences have started pouring in following the demise of the governor’s son.

In a condolence message signed by the Publisher of Eggonnews, Matthew Kuju and made available to Vanguard in Lafia at about 5.30 am, reads: “it is with pains in our hearts to learn of the passage of your dear son, Hassan. No doubt, it is very painful when a father has to bury a son, but only Allah can explain such happenings.

We pray May Allah raise him among the righteous and grant him aljannah Firdausi, and may Allah grant the family the fortitude to bear this painful demise.

Tinubu Is God’s Unusual Gift To Nigeria_Tunji

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Olatunji Bello has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as “an uncommon legend and God’s unusual gift to Nigeria, whose type does not often come in generations”.

He urged Nigerians to ensure that Tinubu’s uncommon and sterling endowments do not elude the nation, particularly the poor and the downtrodden, whose interest had been the cornerstone of his political philosophy and the age-long struggle over the years.

Addressing members of the Mainland Independent Group (MIG), a campaign group for the actualisation of Tinubu’s presidency, at Lion Gate Hotel, Sabo, a suburb of Yaba, Lagos, the APC chieftain, who is also the patron of the group, urged them to spare no effort towards a vigorous mobilisation of the electorate to the progressive cause of Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

