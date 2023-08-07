Today’s Headlines: Let Niger citizens confront junta, Guru Maharaj Ji tells Tinubu, BUA Chairman, Rabi’u Visits Buhari

Let Niger citizens confront junta, Guru Maharaj Ji tells Tinubu

The founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has kicked against proposed moves by President Bola Tinubu to deploy military personnel for intervention in the troubled Niger Republic following the recent coup in the country.

Source: Punch papers

In a statement in Ibadan, Maharaj Ji warned that it was wrong to attempt to restore democracy in the Sahel country by the use of force such as deploying troops. “It is the right of the people of Niger to fight for the restoration of democracy in their country if they so wish, and any attempt by anybody, anywhere, other than in Niger, will be tantamount to employing undemocratic means to achieve a democratic end,” Maharaj Ji said in the statement obtained on Sunday.

The PUNCH reports that Tinubu, who doubles as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, had on Friday written to the Nigerian Senate to seek support for “military build-up and deployment of personnel for military intervention to enforce compliance of the military junta in Niger should they remain recalcitrant.”

BUA Group Chairman, Rabiu, Visits Buhari In Kastina

In continuation of an esteemed tradition, the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, had the privilege of calling upon the former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari in Daura to celebrate his return to Nigeria and sharing in the joy of the recent Sallah festivities.

Source: Independent Nigeria

Echoing the dignified tradition that was extended to Rabiu during Buhari’s leadership, the visit on Saturday stands as a testament to the mutual respect, and reverence deeply rooted in their relationship. According to Rabiu, “The honor of visiting President Buhari during Sallah had always been a privilege accorded me during his Presidency.

“Now that he is back in the country, it is once again an honor to be accorded that privilege to felicitate with him in Daura.”

Don’t grant terrorists, bandits amnesty, Peace Institute tells FG

The World Institute for Peace has urged the Federal Government not to grant amnesty to terrorists and bandits.

Source: Punch papers

The advice came on the heels of a reported call for amnesty by bandit kingpins in North-Western states on Sunday. Speaking at the International Peace Conference of the institute on Sunday, WIP Country Director, Lamina Omotoyosi, said instead of amnesty, the government should deploy more resources to flush terrorists and bandits out of the country.

He said, “If we want this country to grow, the government shouldn’t say people will talk if we do this. Government should close their eyes and do what is right. “The government must say that this is right and should be done. “Recently, I heard that one of the former governors of Zamfara pleaded for the government to give amnesty to bandits. There were also reports on Sunday that the bandit kingpins in North-West states are clamoring for amnesty. On what basis? For what purpose?

Ministry offers Ibeju-Lekki residents, free legal counsel,

The Lagos State Government has extended its joint free legal clinic to residents of the Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of the state.

Source: Punch papers

The Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Titilayo Shitta-Bey-Jeje, who spoke at the opening ceremony of the legal clinic at the weekend, said the gesture was to strengthen the administration of justice in the state by promoting the rights of citizens and ensuring that residents have unfettered access to justice.

Represented by the Director of Citizens Mediation Centre, Mrs. Biola Oseni, the perm. sec. noted that the directorates and agencies in the Ministry of Justice offer free services in one or more areas which include family disputes, landlord/tenant issues, and domestic violence against women and children, among others.

