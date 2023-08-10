Today’s Headlines: Leave Niger Or Face God’s Wrath–Ayodele Tells US Pres Biden, Sanusi visits Tinubu after meeting leaders of Niger coup

Leave Niger or face God’s wrath – Primate Ayodele tells US President Biden

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned the United States, US, President, Joe Biden against invading Niger Republic following the coup that ousted President Mohammed Bazoum.

Ayodele warned that invading Niger Republic would amount to fighting God, adding that it may lead to third world war.

The warning followed the US acting Deputy Secretary, Victoria Nuland’s comment asking the junta to return Bazoum back to power.

However, Ayodele warned that the US invasion of Niger Republic is satanic and a terrorist move that would spark God’s anger.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, Primate Ayodele warned Biden to allow the people of Niger Republic to decide their future rather than forcing the return of democracy on them.

Sanusi visits Tinubu after meeting leaders of Niger coup

Photo Credit: Dailypost

President Bola Tinubu and the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi met behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday night.

The meeting comes after Sanusi returned from Niger Republic, where he met with the military junta that seized power from the democratically elected President Muhamad Bazoum.

The former CBN Governor arrived at the Presidential Villa around 8:25pm.

His arrival came immediately after a high delegation of the Nigeria Islamic Ulama met with the President.

When asked about his visit to Niger, Sanusi simply said, it’s fine.

As at the time of filing this report, Sanusi was still meeting with Tinubu.

NEWSMakinde appoints DGs, board chairmen, other aides in Oyo

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has announced the appointment of Barrister Ayodele Adekanmbi as the Director-General of Oyo State Agency for people living with disabilities.

Makinde made this disclosure on Wednesday.

The Governor also announced the appointment of Mr Olajide Boladuro as Director-General of Oyo State gaming board.

Makinde, according to a letter by his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, noted that all the appointments are with immediate effect.

Bauchi Rep To Give Foodstuffs To 2,000 Widows

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

The member representing Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, Mansur Manu Soro, says he will provide foodstuffs to 2,000 widows in his constituency.

The lawmaker stated this in a chat with Daily Trust yesterday.

He said, “After the petrol subsidy removal, Nigerians have found themselves in a very precarious situation which is compounding their challenges and bringing in more hardships.

“It was based on this premise that I decided to provide food palliatives to 2,000 women particularly widows.

Photo Credit: Google

Nasu001 (

)