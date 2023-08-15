Today’s Headlines: Latest Indictment Documents Rigged Witch Hunt—Trump, Bobrisky Loses Dad

Latest indictment documents ‘rigged, witch hunt’ — Trump

Photo Credit: Nigeria Tribune

Ex-US president, Donald Trump has labeled the latest indictment charges against him as a “witch hunt”, while his lawyers have described the situation as “shocking and absurd.”

Writing on his Truth Social network, Donald Trump condemns a “witch hunt” against him.

Photo Credit: Google

Trump writes: “What about those indictment documents put out today, long before the grand jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds rigged to me!”

He suggested the charges against him are politically motivated, adding: “Why didn’t they indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign.”

Bobrisky loses dad

Photo Credit: The Cable

The media personality took to his Facebook page on Monday to announce the demise of his father.

“Guys, I lost my dad this morning,” he wrote in a terse post.

It is understood that preparations for his burial are underway.

In 2021, Bobrisky surprised his father with a new Lexus SUV as a birthday present.

Bobrisky has severally made headlines after claiming to be Nigeria’s first transgender. He once admitted that he severed his genitals.

In 2019, the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) described him as a “national disaster” but human rights groups issued a statement to protest allegations of threat and harassment against him.

UN, US, ECOWAS Flay Niger’s Junta’s Plan To Prosecute Bazoum

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

The United Nations, United States and ECOWAS have voiced outrage over threats by Niger’s military rulers to try detained President Mohamed Bazoum, saying the move would worsen tensions.

On Sunday, Niger’s putschists that toppled Mohamed Bazoum said they would “prosecute” the ousted president for “high treason” and “undermining the security” of the country.

“We are incredibly dismayed by reports that President Bazoum’s unjust detention has gone even a step further,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

“This action is completely unwarranted and unjustified and, candidly, it will not contribute to a peaceful resolution of this crisis,” he added.

Police Launch Manhunt For ‘Miscreants’ Booing Kano Emir At Public Event

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

The Kano State Police Command has launched a manhunt for suspected miscreants that were booing the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero at a public event on Sunday.

The State Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, who disclosed this during an interaction with journalists on Monday, said the abusive chants against the emir were acts capable of causing unrest in the state, describing the perpetrators as “Saboteurs, enemies of the state and criminals”.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened at the re-commissioning of the Hasiya Bayero Paediatric Hospital by the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf with the emir in attendance.

It was gathered that some people, who the police have now declared as miscreants, were chanted words like “New government, new Emir”, “We want Sanusi Back”, “Emir Bayero is not our Emir” among others, in reference to the calls among certain quarters for the scrapping of the four newly created emirates, the replacement of Emir Bayero with the deposed Emir Muhammadu Sanusi.

Crownprincess (

)