Today’s Headlines: Land allocation: Imo Committee Indicts Okorocha; Dino Pledges Justice For Sacked Kogi Workers

Imo Committee Indicts Okorocha

A former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, was on Tuesday indicted by the committee set up by the Imo State Government for the recovery of land belonging to the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri.

The committee said Okorocha used brute force to dispose the college of its land.

In the report signed by the chairman, Prof Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe, and the secretary, B F Anyanwu, and submitted to Governor Hope Uzodimma, the committee recommended the recovery of the Shell Camp land from Okorocha and his associates within six months and hand the same over to the institution.

The committee regretted that Okorocha, as governor, used brute force including the military and hoodlums to snatch the land from the college after which he allocated or sold the same to his top associates.

Dino Melaye Pledges Justice For Sacked Kogi Workers

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November 11, 2023 Kogi State governorship election, Senator Dino Melaye, has promised to review cases of sacked workers in the state in the past seven years if elected as governor.

Melaye made the promise in Lokoja on Tuesday when some of the affected workers visited him.

“When, by the grace of God, your will and the will of all our people, I am elected and sworn into office as your governor, I will revisit your cases and ensure that you get justice,” Melaye told the representatives of the sacked workers.

“The administration that I will lead, by the grace of God, will wear a human face. We are coming to work for the people, and in doing that, all the victims of the maladministration of the past seven years will get justice where they have been inhumanly treated.

U.S. Gives Tinubu Deadline To Justify Why Chicago University Records Should Not Be Released To Atiku

A United States court has set August 23 as the deadline for President Bola Tinubu to present persuasive arguments as to why Chicago State University should not be ordered to release his academic records to Atiku Abubakar, his rival in the February 25 presidential election in Nigeria.

The deadline, which is contained in a court filings seen by Peoples Gazette, was imposed on August 9 by Jeffrey Gilbert, the new magistrate judge assigned to the case at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago.

The Court also ordered Atiku to respond to Tinubu’s argument by September 9, two weeks after Mr Tinubu’s response was anticipated.

According to the report, the timeline shows the court is racing to rule on the matter before September 21, when Nigeria’s election petitions tribunal will likely deliver its judgement in the suit challenging Tinubu’s election victory.

Atiku and Peter Obi of the Labour Party and their parties had filed petitions to challenge the outcome of the presidential election.

Nigerian Lawyer Drags Emir Of Ilorin To Court For Blocking Ifa Festival In Muslim-dominated Domain

A human rights lawyer and activist, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo, has sued the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, for allegedly stopping traditional religion worshippers from holding their Isese festival in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Omirhobo who confirmed this to SaharaReporters on Wednesday said he is asking the state high court to declare that the alleged action of the Emir and other Islamic clerics is a breach of the constitutional rights to “freedom of dignity of the human person, freedom of thought, conscience and religion, freedom of expression, freedom of peaceful assembly.”

SaharaReporters reported on Tuesday that the the International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR) decided to suspend its planned Isese festival in Ilorin, due to the prohibition of the festival by the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Police Force.

