Today’s Headlines: Land Allocation: Committee Indicts Okorocha; We’ll Maintain Petrol Price Without Subsidy Reversal — Tinubu

Land Allocation: Committee Indicts Okorocha

We’ll maintain petrol price without subsidy reversal — Tinubu

VANGUARD newspaper reports that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu stated that the federal government intends to maintain the current pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, in the country. He emphasized that this commitment would not result in a reversal of the subsidy removal policy.

He also addressed the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)’s threat of an economy shutdown due to rumors of a potential fuel price increase. President Tinubu deemed this threat premature and stressed the importance of maintaining peace among all stakeholders.

The President assured that there would be no further petrol price hikes across the nation.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed these developments after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Ngelale addressed concerns regarding potential strikes by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and emphasized the need for due diligence to ascertain the actual situation.

Ngelale underscored the President’s intent to maintain competitive tension in the sector, preventing any single individual or organization from dominating it.

The presidential spokesperson presented a chart demonstrating that the cost of petrol in Nigeria remains significantly cheaper than in other West African countries.

Meanwhile, late last night, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited confirmed that it has no plans to raise the per-litre pump price of petrol.

Ararume, Uche Nwosu, Others to Lose Houses as Imo Panel Indicts Ex-gov Okorocha

The Report of the Committee established by the Imo State Government to recover land belonging to Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, AIFCE, has implicated two former Governor Rochas Okorocha’s in-laws: Dr. Uzoma Anwuka, Uche Nwosu, and Senator Ifeanyi Ararume.

The land recovery Committee found that former Governor Rochas Okorocha forcefully took possession of the College’s land and implicated Hon. Kingsley Uju, former Speaker, Chief Acho Ihim, Chief Charles Orie, Prince Charles Amadi, and Chief Ugochukwu Hillary as beneficiaries of the illegal acquisition.

The Committee’s recommendations, signed by Chairman Prof. Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe and Secretary Barr. B. F Anyanwu, require Okorocha to return the land for Shell Camp within six months. The Committee also suggested that the College should receive a Certificate of Occupancy.

The investigation revealed that the former governor took control of the College’s land and either distributed or sold it to close friends. It was alleged that the previous governor ordered the demolition of 101 buildings owned by College workers and seized their belongings.

Since Okorocha left office in 2015, various landed properties and structures acquired by him have been under investigation.

The Imo State Executive Council was urged to oversee the recovery of all lands belonging to AIFCE that are currently held illegally by individuals and institutions.

Additionally, the committee recommended that AIFCE should provide the agreed-upon compensation to the true owners of the property, the Orji natives. The Army was advised to dismantle the shanties they had erected on the land and eventually relocate to Obinze.

Governor Hope Uzodinma praised the Committee for their thorough work and assured them that the State Government would follow proper procedures and implement all necessary measures to enact their recommendations.

As of now, Okorocha has not responded to the committee’s findings.

N10m Bribery Allegation Rocks Kano Election Petition Tribunal

Justice Azinge, the Chairperson of Panel 2 at the Election Petition Tribunal in Kano, raised serious concerns on Tuesday about attempts by certain lawyers to bribe judges on her team. This alarming revelation marks the second instance where a judge has voiced complaints about lawyers involved in election cases attempting to corrupt the system by offering bribes to both her and her colleagues, THE PUNCH newspaper reports.

In an open court session, Justice Azinge stated that, “money is flying” around, adding that “it’s being rumoured that a staff collected N10 million.” However, she refrained from disclosing whether the alleged bribe recipient was from her own court or another. She sternly cautioned against any further efforts to undermine the integrity of justice through corruption.

Upon reaching out for comment regarding the allegations of bribery attempts made by certain lawyers towards the Election Petition Tribunal judges, S. S. Gezawa, Chairman of the Kano State Nigeria Bar Association, acknowledged reading a report from an online newspaper. The report highlighted Justice Azinge’s claims that some lawyers were attempting to bribe the judges.

Gezawa additionally mentioned that there were rumors suggesting that a court official had accepted a N10 million bribe. Given this information, the NBA leader argued that if any concrete evidence were to emerge against a lawyer for misconduct, it should be reported to appropriate security agencies, such as Anti-Corruption Agencies, the police, EFCC, or ICPC, particularly if it involves a staff member or public servant.

