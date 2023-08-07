Today’s Headlines: Lagos police probe killing of senator’s aide, Chelsea make verbal offer for Olise

Lagos police probe killing of senator’s aide.

According to Punch news, The Lagos State Police Command says it is investigating the death of Mr Adeniyi Sanni, a senior aide to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Solomon Adeola.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development to the Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

“Police confirmed the killing of Mr Adeniyi Sanni. The wife told the police that her husband called saying he was stopped by ‘some soldiers’ demanding to see his papers.

“He was later found dead with about five bullet holes in his back and three shells of expended ammunition by his body. An investigation has commenced,” Hundeyin said.

A statement signed by Adeola’s spokesperson, Mr Kayode Odunaro, said the deceased’s corpse was found with gunshot wounds when it was dumped at Toyota Bus Stop in the Oshodi area of Lagos on Saturday morning.

According to Odunaro, information available to the bereaved Senator in Abuja indicates that Sanni was stopped at a checkpoint around the Berger area of Lagos on his way to his home at Isheri.

He said, “He was asked to provide the documents of the car he was driving, which he did through his wife who sent all the documents to his phone WhatsApp.

Chelsea make verbal offer for Olise.

According to Punch news, Chelsea have apparently approached Crystal Palace with a verbal offer for French winger Michael Olise.

The 21-year-old was a shining light in an indifferent campaign for the Eagles last term, coming up with two goals and 11 assists in 37 Premier League games.

Olise was subsequently chosen to represent France at the recent Under-21 European Championships, but his continental campaign was cut short by a serious hamstring injury.

Olise’s affliction could render him unavailable for the first few weeks of the 2023-24 season, but the former Reading attacker is nevertheless attracting glances from some of the ‘Big Six’ teams.

Both Chelsea and Manchester City are rumoured to be keeping a close eye on the situation, as Olise allegedly possesses a £35m release clause in his Palace contract, which runs until 2026.

Man City are believed to have identified the winger as an ideal successor to Riyad Mahrez, who ended a trophy-laden five-year spell at the Etihad to join Al-Ahli earlier this summer.

Chukwueze unites with Milan teammates.

According to Punch news, AC Milan forward, Samuel Chukwueze, has finally trained with the rest of the team since making a switch from Spanish La Liga side, Villarreal some weeks ago.

Chukwueze joined AC Milan last month and has been unable to work with his new manager and most members of the first team due to the Rossoneri’s pre-season tour in the United States where they faced Real Madrid, Juventus, and Barcelona.

The former Villarreal star, following the confirmation of his move to the Italian club, stayed in Milan to concentrate on getting to full match fitness and was not part of the friendly games.

With the seven-time European champions returning to training on Snnday, the 24-year-old finally got the chance to meet his new boss and teammates.

The club shared photos of the training session on Sunday as the Nigerian was involved with the rest of the team.

Chukwueze is Pioli’s seventh summer signing and his addition to the club with the potential of starting on either side of the flanks with Raphael Leao has been has been touted as a dangerous two-flanked attack.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Milan manager Pioli will also begin running the rule over Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze as the club resumed training on Sunday.

Herders attacks frustrating FG irrigation farming scheme – AFAN

According to Punch news, The Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria in Benue State, Aondongu Saaku, says incessant attacks by killer herdsmen have led to a drastic reduction in irrigation farming in the state, despite support by the Federal Government.

Saaku said over 500 hectares of farmlands along riverine areas had been abandoned by farmers, over security concerns.

According to him, irrigation farming inputs supplied to farmers in Benue State by the Federal Government are now lying fallow.

The AFAN chairman, who spoke to journalists at the weekend, said, “Insecurity is the major bane of irrigation farming in Benue State because when you prepare the farmlands at the river banks the presence of armed herdsmen make it impossible for you to continue.

“Most of the communities around the river banks of River Benue are affected, beginning from the branch of River Katsina-Ala down to Logo area, from Ayilamo to Anyebe, where we are planning the irrigation farming because the land is good.

“But because the vegetation is always green there, the herders that usually come in their numbers make use of these river banks to graze their cattle.

“So it becomes impossible and some people who actually struggled and farm around these river banks in the past lost their lives. So, since then, farmers have been afraid to go to such areas.

