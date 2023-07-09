Today’s Headlines: Lagos not Igboland—Iwuanyanwu; Tinubu is not fit to be called Mr president—Utomi

Lagos Not Igboland, We’re Visitors—Iwuanyanwu

President General of apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, is in Lagos for a three-day visit during which he will meet with Igbo leaders and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to address issues affecting Igbo in the economic capital of the country.

In an interview after one of the engagements with Igbo leaders in Ikoyi, on Wednesday, he spoke on issues around his emergence as Ohanaeze leader, his agenda for Igbo, the blowing wind of insecurity in the South-East and how the Federal Government can arrest it among others.

On issues surrounding his election as Ohanaeze leader

Some months ago I was elected leader of all Igbo, which is the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Frankly speaking, at over 80 years, it was a very difficult thing for me to accept, although I saw that my people were very passionate about having me serve them. All the leaders came to me expressing their support and confidence in me. All the five governors of the South-East also came to me saying they were with me.

Tinubu is not fit to be called Mr president – Pat Utomi

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Pat Utomi, has said that President Bola Tinubu is not fit and healthy enough to be called Mr president.

DailyPost recalls that Mr Utomi, said Peter Obi, would have been the better candidate to lead the country.

Peter Obi was the Labour Party presidential candidate who lost to Mr Tinubu at the 2023 Election.

The LP chieftain wondered why Tinibu is still in Office at his age.

“I would not be seeking public office at his (Tinubu) age,” he said on Saturday. “I told my children to confine me if I’m running around after 70.”

He also said Nigeria has suffered so much for having ailing leaders which is a possible reason why Peter Obi, whom he described as a fit person would have won the election.

I will move against Tinubu if he derails, says Fayose

The former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has said that he will move against Bola Ahmed Tinubu if the president derails from his campaign promises to Nigerians.

Fayose said this on Thursday following his courtesy visit to Tinubu at the State House in Abuja while he also promised to support the president in his effort to salvage Nigeria.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who addressed newsmen further commented on his character consistency.

He said that, although he is known to be supporting the president, he would, however, not hesitate to attack him if he is found wanting in his promises to Nigerians.

“I want to say to you that Nigerians know me very well when President Buhari was to come. From day one, I made it very clear that the President will not do well,” Fayose said.

“I did not hide, I was open to it and I said it repeatedly. May I say to you, ladies and gentlemen of the press, let me tell you, if Asiwaju turns back on his promise, all he said when he was campaigning, I will be the first to talk.

NDLEA Dismantles Drugs Factory, Arrest Suspect In Ogun

tives of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, Ogun State have raided and dismantled a Skuchies factory and arrested a suspect, Adekunle Adekola, around Ajaka in the Sagamu local government area of Ogun State.

The state commander of the NDLEA, Ibiba Odili, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The commander said the operatives busted the factory on Thursday and seized some gallons of Skuchies, cannabis Sativa and Codeine among others.

