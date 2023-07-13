Today’s Headlines: Lagos girl running from dog dies of electrocution; Ondo pastor bags two-year jail term for stealing

Lagos girl running from dog dies of electrocution

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

A 13-year-old girl , Taiye Ojo, was on Saturday electrocuted to death in her residence in the Makoko area of Yaba, Lagos State.

It was gathered on Wednesday that the tragedy occurred while the teenager was running away from a barking dog in the compound. It was further learnt that Taiye was on her way to the toilet located within the premises when the dog started barking.

Scared by the dog’s behaviour, she was said to have attempted to run far from the dog’s reach.

It was learnt that in the process of fleeing, the girl accidentally touched the outdoor unit of an air conditioner and she was electrocuted. She was said to have been rushed to a nearby hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Photo Credit: Google

Ondo pastor bags two-year jail term for stealing

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

An Ondo State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Akure, the state capital, has sentenced a man, Friday Okeneji, to two years imprisonment for stealing some chemical substances worth N130,000.

The convict, who is a pastor of a popular church in Iwaro Oka Akoko in the Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state was said to have committed the offence on July 2, 2023, in the town.

He reportedly broke into a chemical shop and stole the items. He was however arrested and charged to court.

He was arraigned before the court on a two-count charge of stealing. The convicted pastor, who pleaded guilty when the two charges were read to him, told the court that he committed the offence for survival purposes.

Reps probe alleged $4bn crude oil theft

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate crude oil theft to the tune of $4 billion, with a view to curbing economic loss to the country and ensuring that everyone involved was brought to book.

The resolution of the House followed the adoption of a motion on the Need to Investigate Crude Oil Theft and Loss of Revenue Accrued from the Oil and Gas Sector in Nigeria brought by Philip Agbese.

Agbese stated that in recent times, the media had been replete with news of the loss of trillions of naira as a result of crude oil theft and loss of revenue from oil and gas exploration in the country.

He said reports revealed that in 2021 alone, Nigeria lost $4 billion to oil theft at the rate of 200,000 barrels per day, adding that the figures had risen since then.

According to him, security agencies are allegedly complicit and largely responsible for facilitating most of the oil theft in the Niger Delta.

CDS expresses concern over delay in trial of terror suspects

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

The Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa, has expressed concern over the continued delay in the trial of terrorists, bandits and kidnapping suspects apprehended by security agencies.

He expressed regrets that the suspects were handed over to prosecution authorities without any action taken.

The CDS, who disclosed this when he received the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Uba Sani, in his office, noted that the slow pace of trials of criminal suspects was posing a challenge to the operations of the military.

While noting that the Armed Forces of Nigeria planned to review its operational modes, the CDS assured that the military’s kinetic and non-kinetic operations would be bolstered to combat insecurity in the country.

