Today’s Headlines: Lagos Confirms Mass Burial For End SARS Victims, Atiku Replies Tinubu

Lagos Confirms Mass Burial For End SARS Victims

The Lagos State Government has claimed that the bodies of 103 victims of #EndSARS protest in 2020 prepared for mass burial, were not from the Lekki tollgate.

This was confirmed in a statement released on Sunday.

The government claimed the bodies were picked up from different parts of Lagos like Ikeja, Ajah, Isolo, Ikorodu, etc.

Atiku Replies Tinubu

A former Vice President and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has tackled President Bola Tinubu over his position that nullifying the outcome of the presidential election that held on February 25, may lead to anarchy in the country.

Atiku, through his team of lawyers led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, said he observed that President Tinubu, in the final written address he filed before the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja, misunderstood the depth of issues that were raised against his election.

The PDP candidate, who placed reliance on Supreme Court decided case-law, maintained that the heavens would not fall, should the court nullify President Tinubu’s election.

Shettima To Represent Tinubu At UN

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima will represent President Bola Tinubu at the United Nations Food Systems Summit in Rome as well as the Russia-Africa Summit.

Shettima is scheduled to depart Abuja on Sunday for the two major international Summits in Rome, Italy and St Petersburg, Russia.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Olusola Abiola.

Gunmen Kill 2 Policemen, Set Patrol Van Ablaze In Delta

Commercial drivers and their passengers on Sunday fled into the bush as gunmen shot dead two policemen in Delta State. The gunmen also burnt down the police patrol van, DAILY POST can report.

The incident occurred along the Ughelli-Asaba Road by the Oleh roundabout.

It’s not clear if the gunmen carted away the service rifles of the policemen at the time of this report.

