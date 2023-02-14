This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Lagos APC Welcomes PDP Defectors, Lagos Begins Distribution Of Palliatives

Lagos APC Welcomes PDP Defectors, Woos Others

No fewer than 500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress in Lagos State.

Receiving the defectors at Alausa on Monday, the Director-General, Independent Campaign Council of the APC, Mr Tayo Ayinde, said the defection of the PDP members would enhance the party’s electoral victory.

Lagos Begins Distribution Of Palliatives To Residents

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday commenced the distribution of palliative to the vulnerable in Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu said the launch held at Alausa Secretariat, Lagos, was necessitated to cushion the effects of the hardship experienced by residents.

Ganduje Threatens To Sanction Erring Banks, Business Owners

Kano State Government has warned that it will not hesitate to revoke the operational licences of major business owners who refuse to accept the old naira notes as a means of transaction in the state.

Gov Abdullahi Ganduje gave the warning in a statement issued by the commissioner for information and internal affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, in Kano on Tuesday.

Fire Guts Abuja Fuel Station As Tanker Explodes

A fuel station, A. A Rano, located along Karu Expressway, Nyanya, in the Federal Capital Territory, is currently on fire following a fuel tanker explosion, The PUNCH reports.

Our correspondent gathered that a fuel tanker had entered the fuel station to offload the Premium Motor Spirit before the tanker exploded, and caused a wild fire that gutted the fuel station.

Police Arrest Buyers Of Murdered Ogun Couple’s Stolen Car

The Police in Ogun State has arrested two men who reportedly bought the stolen vehicle of the slain Fatinoyes.

Mr Kehinde Fatinoye, his wife Bukola Fatinoye and their son, Oreoluwa, were all killed in an operation masterminded by their driver, Lekan Adekanbi and two others.

