Today’s Headlines: Labourers in court for allegedly stealing 518  blocks, Uba Sani reduces fees in Kaduna tertiary institutions.

Labourers in court for allegedly stealing 518 blocks.

According to Vanguard news, The Police on Monday arraigned two labourers, Denial Tongpan and Bartholomew Benjamin, who allegedly stole 518 pieces of building blocks.

Tongpan, 33, and Bartholomew, 18, are both residents of Lugbe, Abuja.

The police charged them with conspiracy and stealing before a Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that Mr Samuel Yunisa of Iddo Sariki, Abuja, reported the case at the Trade More Police Station, on Aug. 18.

Nwaforaku said that, on Aug. 17, the defendants conspired and stole the complainant’s 518 pieces of nine-inch building blocks worth N192,000.

The prosecutor said that during the police investigation, the defendants made confession statements.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 79 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Mr Aliyu Kagarko, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N30,000 with a surety in like sum.

Uba Sani reduces fees in Kaduna tertiary institutions.

According to Vanguard news, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has announced the downward review of current fees in Kaduna state-owned tertiary institutions.

According to a statement by Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, under the new fees regime, the fees have been reviewed as follows: “Kaduna State University, current fee: N150,000 – Reduction (%): 30%. New fee: N105,000.

“Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic – current fee: N100,000 – reduction (%): 50%. New fee: N50,000. College of Education, Gidan Waya – current fee: N75,000; reduction (%): 50%. New fee: N37,500.

“Shehu Idris College of Health Sciences & Technology, Makarfi; HND courses – current fee, N100,000. Reduction (%): 30%. New fee: N70.000.

“ND courses – current fee: N75,000. Reduction, 30%. New fee: N52,000. Kaduna State College of Nursing – current fee: N100,000 – Reduction, 30%. New fee: N70,000.”

He revealed that the review was part of the governor’s commitment in keeping his campaign promises to the people of Kaduna during the electioneering campaigns.

Journalists shut out as Tunji-Ojo assumes office at Interior ministry.

According to Vanguard news, There was a mild drama at the Ministry of Interior on Monday following attempts by security operatives attached to the new Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to shut out journalists, ministry officials and some of the Minister’s guests from the ministry’s Conference Hall.

The event which was the Minister’s assumption of office, saw the Press and Public Relations directorate struggling to take in journalists, succeeding only in paving way for four.

The situation got intense when the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Oluwatoyin Akinlade ordered security operatives to throw out journalists who she had duly invited for the event.

After waiting for over two hours at the Minister’s Waiting Room to see the possibility of interviewing him on his blueprint for the ministry, most of the journalists then decided to stage a walk-out.

Tunji-Ojo, who was initially assigned to the new Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, had arrived at the old federal secretariat at about 2:20pm, more than two hours after the time advertised for the event.

Why Tinubu assigned Ministry of Solid Minerals to me – Alake.

According to Vanguard news, The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake says he was assigned the portfolio by President Bola Tinubu because of the sensitive position of the sector to economic renewal.

Alake disclosed this on Monday while briefing newsmen after the inauguration of 45 new ministers at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister said he specifically asked the President to assign the ministry to him contrary to the general perception that he would be given a particular portfolio.

Alake said the much talked about portfolio speculated for him was not necessarily tailored for only him.

‘’I heard about that matter since the beginning of this administration when I was given the position of Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy.

‘’The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development as you know is a sensitive position in this period of economic renewal.

The administration is ready to give a new lease of life to the sector.

