Today’s Headlines: Labour Walks Out Of Meeting With FG, France Rejects Niger Republic Coupists, Backs Detained Leader

Labour Walks Out Of Meeting With FG

Representatives of organised labour on Friday walked out of a meeting with the Federal Government’s team on palliatives.

The meeting was a continuation of their deliberations on palliatives to cushion the effect of subsidy removal in the country.

The labour team, which was led by the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, did not speak to journalists as they made their way from the venue of the meeting.

FG’s representatives and that of labour had earlier met on Wednesday with discussions coming out positive.

The government was expected to provide feedback on some of the demands made by labour upon the resumption of the meeting on Friday.

France Rejects Niger Republic Coupists, Backs Detained Leader

France does not recognise the leaders of the putsch who claim to have seized power in Niger and considers detained President Mohamed Bazoum the country’s sole leader, the French foreign ministry said Friday.

Bazoum, “democratically elected by the people of Niger, is the only president of the Republic of Niger”, it said in a statement. “France does not recognise the authorities resulting from the putsch led by General (Abdourahamane) Tchiani.”

It added that France “reaffirmed in the strongest terms the clear demands of the international community calling for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and democratically-elected civilian government in Niger.”

There’s no subsidy but inefficiency of govt — Senator Kaka

As Nigerians grapple with the hash economic realities occasioned by a number of government policies, former deputy governor of Ogun State, Senator Adegbenga Sefiu Kaka has urged Nigerians to endure the pain, while the government carries out surgical activities to remove the cause of the pain and enjoy later.

He opined that Nigerians can only reduce the cost of governance by opting for a parliamentary system with unicameral or parttime legislature.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a review of the earlier N8,000 proposal as palliative to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal. In your view, what kind of palliatives do you think should be put in place?

With the situation we are in now, there is a need for immediate, short term and long term solutions. This is because whatever we are doing now, the relief must be such that it will endure as well as for the growth and development of the nation.

To start with the immediate solution, poverty has no boundary, from Sokoto to Yenagoa, from Borno to Ibadan, from Ilorin to Calabar povertyis manifesting and with the adage that an hungry man is an angry man there is need to provide succor to the people now.

NYSC certificate saga: Court dismisses NYSC’s objection to Mbah’s suit

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, dismissed the preliminary objection filed by the National Youth Service Corps against Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah’s N20bn suit over alleged certificate forgery.

Mbah had dragged the NYSC before the court seeking N20bn damages over alleged conspiracy, deceit, and wilful misrepresentation of facts against him.

He had told that contrary to the allegation against him, he was issued a certificate of service on January 6, 2003, upon the completion of his NYSC.

But NYSC, in their response to the suit, through their lawyer, Aminu Sadauki, filed an objection, arguing that Mbah should have first petitioned or appealed to the Presidency, if he felt aggrieved over any actions or statements by the NYSC regarding his certificate, rather than going to the court.

He said the governor failed to take the opportunity provided in Section 20 of the NYSC Act before approaching the court. In his response to the objection, however, the Governor told the court to dismiss the objection.

Mbah, through his counsel, Mr. Emeka Ozoani, SAN, said Section 20 of the NYSC Act, which NYSC’s lawyer referred to does not apply to him.

