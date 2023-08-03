Today’s Headlines: Labour suspends strike, Military yet to receive order to commence operations in Niger- DHQ

Labour suspends strike

Barely 24 hours after embarking on nationwide protests against the removal of fuel subsidy, the Organised Labour has suspended its proposed strike action.

The President of Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo made this known during an interview with Arise on Thursday morning.

He said the Labour leaders who had earlier met with President Bola Tinubu extracted some commitments to some of the issues raised during the meeting for immediate implementation.

He explained the suspension of the strike was based on this.

The PUNCH reported that in a press release issued on Tuesday, the Nigeria Labour Congress had announced that it would proceed with the nationwide mass protest as initially planned, following a meeting with the Federal Government.

The NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero noted that the outcome of the meeting with the government did not yield positive any changes or concessions that would alter their course of action. They stressed that they remained steadfast in their commitment to representing the Nigerian workers’ and people’s interests and desires.

Military yet to receive order to commence operations in Niger- DHQ

The military high command on Thursday said it had yet to get directives to begin operations in the Niger Republic.

The Defence Headquarters was reacting to news reports that the military had begun assembling troops for the military action in Niger.

The Economic Community for West African States had on Sunday imposed several sanctions on the military junta in the country and also issued a seven-day ultimatum to return power to a democratically elected government.

The ECOWAS threatened to commence military operations in the country should the junta ignore the ultimatum.

However, in a statement on Thursday, the Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau, said the Defence Chiefs in the region were still meeting in Abuja and would submit their plans to the Head of Governments and States for approval.

He added that without their approval, the military cannot commence operations in Niger.

Ministerial nominee wants EFCC, ICPC unbundled

A ministerial nominee from Kwara State, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has called for the unbundling of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Mr Fagbemi said this at the screening of the last batch of 28 ministerial nominees sent by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate.

“The truth must be told, you fight corruption but at the same time the way it’s fought in Nigeria leaves much to be desired. That is the truth.

“If I have my way, I will advise the President to unbundle, first of all, bring out ICPC, and EFCC together and unbundle them,” he said.

He said that investigation of criminal offences should not be handled by the same body adding that there must be a supervisory authority within the same system.

“If there is investigation, it is another body, prosecution is another body. It doesn’t augur well to ask the same authority to do investigation and come and do prosecution. That is when we have a problem.

“Investigation takes time especially in serious corruption cases. Are we prepared to wait?

“My take is that a situation should be created such as the one that happened when Hushpuppi was arrested.

Passenger who allegedly stole N1m on board Air Peace nabbed

Air Peace has said a passenger on board one of its flights who allegedly stole N1 million from another passenger’s bag has been caught, reports The Agency of Nigeria.

The spokesperson for the airline, Stanley Olisa, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the incident took place on board the Abuja-PHC flight P47192 on July 27.

Olisa said the suspect stole the amount contained in a brown envelope but was caught by the owner of the money with the intervention of the airline’s staff.

He explained that during the flight, the suspect took another passenger’s computer bag from the overhead cabin.

“He, thereafter, took the brown envelope containing the money, put the computer bag in another luggage compartment, and moved to an empty seat at the back of the aircraft”

