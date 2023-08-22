Today’s Headlines: Labour Party will win Imo governorship election, Peter Obi vows, Niger coup: What I told Tinubu- Abdulsalami

Labour Party will win Imo governorship election, Peter Obi vows

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that his party would win the November 11 governorship election in Imo state.

Speaking in Owerri, the state capital, on Tuesday, August 22, at the flag-off of the campaign for the party in the state, Obi, said that LP is known for performance and excellence.

He said that the people of Abia state now have hope and witness good governance because a “first-class brain” who knows what he was doing is now the governor of the state.

Niger coup: What I told Tinubu- Abdulsalami

Former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, on Tuesday visited President Bola Tinubu in Abuja to brief him on the outcome of his diplomatic shuttle to the Niger Republic.

Abubakar who went to the Niger Republic recently as an envoy of the Economic Community of West African States met the President in the company of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, among other officials.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting with Tinubu on Tuesday, Abdulsalami noted that the visit to Niger was a fruitful one and channels for diplomacy have been opened.

Tinubu To Ministers: Prioritise Nation’s Interest Above State’s

ABUJA – President Bola Tinubu on Monday charged the 45 newly inaugurated ministers of the Federal Republic to prioritise the interest and welfare of the entire nation and its diverse popu­lation above any regional or state-spe­cific considerations.

Speaking at the inauguration of new members of the Federal Ex­ecutive Council (FEC) at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, the president underscored the immense responsibility the ministers now bear in shaping policies that will significantly influence the lives of hundreds of millions of Nigerians. ­

“You are not a minister of a particular state, colony, region, or ethnic nationality. You are a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” President Tinubu declared, setting the tone for his directive to the new ministers.

Edun Assures Tinubu’s Economic Reforms Pains Will Soon Fade Away

ABUJA – Minister of Finance and Coor­dinating Minister of the Econ­omy, Wale Edun, resumed at the ministry’s headquarters on Monday, declaring that current reforms pains will fade away soon.

He said Nigerians expect optimum performance from current crop of government’s team, an opportunity, he said, won’t be gambled away.

Edun, who arrived the min­istry at 1:58p.m, was welcomed by jubilant ministry’s employ­ees with solidarity songs.

He immediately went into a closed door session with the two permanent secretaries and few senior officials of the ministry.

