Today’s Headlines: Labour Party Rejects Tribunal’s Judgement; Atiku Filed Imprecise, Vague Case- PEPC

Labour Party Rejects Tribunal’s Judgement

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

The Labour Party (LP) has expressed dismay and trepidation over the dismissal of petitions by the five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) led by Justice Haruna Tsammani.

The tribunal had ruled on the petition filed by the party and its Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The tribunal had struck out the petition filed against President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, declaring it as incompetent.

Reacting, National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, said justice was not served and it did not reflect the law and the desire of the people.

“Nigerians were witnesses to the electoral robbery that took place on February 25, 2023, which was globally condemned but the Tribunal in its wisdom refused to accept the obvious.

“What is at stake is democracy and we will not relent until the people will prevail.

We salute the doggedness of our team of lawyers who fearlessly exposed the wrath in our system. We can only weep for democracy in Nigeria but we refuse to give up on Nigeria,” Ifoh said.

He said that details of the party’s position will be presented after consultation with their lawyers after the Certified True Copy of the judgement is made available to the party.

He also urged all lovers of democracy to remain focused and hopeful because a new Nigeria is possible.

Atiku Filed Imprecise, Vague Case

Photo Credit: PM NEWS

The Presidential Election Petition Court has dismissed the case filed by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Justice Moses Ugo who read the verdict of the court said Atiku’s petition was filled with nebulous and generic allegations.

He said the petition failed to specify particular polling units where malpractices took place in Kogi or in Lagos.

Justice Ugo cited paragraphs of Atiku’s petition that are “imprecise and vague”.

He said many others “lacked particulars” and went on to dismiss them.

Justice Stephen Adah who continued the verdict pointed out the failure of Atiku to file the witness statements on oath along with his petition.

Electoral Act: Electronic Results Transmission Not Mandatory – Tribunal

Photo Credit: Punch

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, on Wednesday, said the Electoral Act 2022 does not contain a mandatory provision for the electronic transmission of election results.

The five-member panel, headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani, emphasised that the sole technological requirement mandated for use by the Independent National Electoral Commission during elections is the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System.

Regarding allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, INEC Regulations and Guidelines, Justice Tsammani added that there is no indication in the regulations that BVAS must electronically transmit polling unit results.

“There is no provision for the electronic transmission of election results in the Electoral Act 2022. It is at best optional,” he said.

Indian Investors Pledge $14bn Investment In Nigeria￼

Photo Credit: Daily Post

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says Indian investors have pledged $14 billion in direct investments in Nigeria.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Tinubu spoke during a Presidential roundtable between Nigeria and Indian Investors on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in India.

The President hailed the Indian investors for showing interest in investment in Nigeria.

He pledged that investors would benefit from their investment in the country.

“Good economic policy for the investors as well as able men and women in leadership and on the ground, who can drive the goal of broad prosperity through investment and infrastructure,” he said.

Among these new investments, Indorama Petrochemical Limited has pledged $8 billion U.S. dollars to expand its fertilizer production and petrochemical facility in Eleme, Rivers State.

Jindal Steel and Power Limited, one of India’s largest private steel producers, has committed to investing $3 billion in Nigeria following discussions with President Tinubu on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, India.

Founding President of SkipperSeil Limited, Mr Jitender Sachdeva, announced that following President Bola Tinubu’s intervention, he is investing $1.6 billion U.S. dollars in the establishment of twenty 100MW power generation plants across the states of Northern Nigeria, amounting to 2,000MW of new power within the next four years.

Additionally, the President has approved the finalization of a new $1 billion U.S. dollar agreement to bring the Defense Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) to 40 per cent self-sufficiency in local manufacturing and production of defence equipment in-country by 2027 through a comprehensive new partnership with the Managing Arm of the Military-Industrial Complex of the Indian Government.

Also, an Indian firm, Bharti Enterprises, which is a major first-generation corporation in India with interests in telecom, space communications, digital solutions, insurance, processed foods, real estate, and hospitality, has expressed its commitment to invest an additional $700 million in Nigeria, with work set to begin immediately.

