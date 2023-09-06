Today’s Headlines: Labour Party rejects PEPC Judgement, FG hikes price of electricity meters

Labour Party rejects Presidential Election Petition Court Judgement

The Labour Party has rejected the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court upholding the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as winner of the February 25, 2023 election.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, made the party’s position known in Abuja, shortly after the court announced its decision.

Ifoh said, “The Labour Party watched with dismay and trepidation the dismissal of petitions by the five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani today and we reject the outcome of the judgment in its entirety because justice was not served and it did not reflect the law and the desire of the people.

“Nigerians were witnesses to the electoral robbery that took place on February 25, 2023, which was globally condemned but the Tribunal in its wisdom refused to accept the obvious.

FG hikes price of electricity meters

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, announced an increase in the prices of single-phase and three-phase pre-paid electricity meters, and declared that the price changes will take effect from September 6, 2023.

It announced this in an order released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission with the number, NERC/2023/020, and jointly signed by the commission’s Chairman, Sanusi Garba, and its Commissioner, Legal, Licencing and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye.

In the order, the FG stated that a single-phase meter would now cost N81,975.16k from the previous price of N58,661.69k, while the price of a three-phase meter was raised to N143,836.10k from N109,684.36k.

On why it increased the costs of the meters, the NERC said it was to ensure fair and reasonable pricing of meters to both Meter Asset Providers and end-user customers.

NLC strike stalls tribunal judgement in Ogun

The ongoing two days warning strike called by leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday stalled a judgement by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, as judicial workers in the State shut gate of the court in Abeokuta.

The NASS tribunal had fixed Wednesday for the judgement in a petition filed against the Senator representing Ogun West, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola.

The petition marked EPT/OG/Sen/2023 was filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dada Ganiyu Adeleke.

It was reliably gathered that leaders of the State chapter of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) locked gate of the Magistrates’ Court at Isabo, Abeokuta, venue of the tribunal’s sitting, in compliance with the ongoing two-day warning strike.

Six passengers die in Ondo auto crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says six passengers have lost their lives in an auto crash that occurred along Akure-Owo area of Ondo state.

Ezekiel Sonallah, state sector commander, said in a statement that the accident occurred at about 1:30pm on Tuesday.

Sonallah said the crash involved a red diesel truck and an ash Toyota Sienna, adding that the vehicle carried eight passengers.

He said one passenger sustained injuries, adding that money and phones recovered from the scene were handed to police operatives from Ogbese station.

He said the corpses of the six passengers who lost their lives have been deposited at the general hospital mortuary in Akure, the Ondo capital.

