Today’s Headlines: Labour Party: Alliance Possible; Not Merger-Tanko, Avoid War With Niger Republic, El-Rufai Tells ECOWAS

Labour Party: Alliance Possible, Not Merger – Tanko

Yunusa Tanko, the Chief Spokesperson of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP-PCC), has dismissed the rumored merger between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), and the LP, deeming it unattainable.

Tanko, a stalwart of the LP, conveyed this during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today yesterday, hours after news circulated about a potential merger involving the PDP, NNPP, and LP.

He explained that a merger implies that the parties would be officially recognized as one by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tanko also disclosed that discussions regarding a possible merger were already in progress before the election.

He further stated that engaging with likeminded political parties that share the same ideology and principles is a positive step.

Peter Obi, LP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has also indicated that reports of a merger are false.

Speaking at a massive rally in Edo State ahead of the local government elections in the region, Obi assured hundreds of party supporters that many of the rumors circulating are baseless.

Avoid War With Niger Republic, El-Rufai Tells ECOWAS

Photo credit: Punchng

A former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, recommended that the Economic Community of West African States avoid a possible war with Niger since it would essentially be a battle between brothers.

El-Rufai urged the West African group to take action to stop a war that might have consequences for the northern part of Nigeria in the early hours of Tuesday his account on X, (formerly Twitter).

The former governor of Kaduna compared ECOWAS’s impending military intervention in Niger to a civil war between brothers. “I remember the Dire Straits rock classic from the 1970s,”

He said, “TUESDAY THOUGHT: As ECOWAS beats the drums of war, I recall the 1970s rock classic by Dire Straits – ‘Brothers in Arms’ because a war within our subregion is a war between brothers.

“Indeed, the people of Niger Republic are one and the same with those living in Northern Nigeria. Let us bend therefore over backwards to avoid this civil war between brothers.

And so for this bright Tuesday, please enjoy this classic and reflect on the equally timeless lyrics. Music is something to enjoy, but being so overwhelmed with public affairs in the last 10 years, I have lost valuable pleasurable moments. Time to catch up on lost time. Enjoy!! Life is too short not too!! – #elrufai

Recall that on Friday, August 18, 2023, the ECOWAS military leaders met in Accra, Ghana, to examine whether military intervention in Niger would be feasible. Following fruitless diplomatic efforts by several ECOWAS parties, this action is a response to the military coup that took place in the nation.

Wike Will Restore Abuja Masterplan — Okocha

Photo credit: Leadership

A former national chairman of Protocols/Logistics Committee of the defunct Tinubu-Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (TSGICC), Chief Tony Okocha, has expressed the hope that the new Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, will restore the Abuja Masterplan.

He said the nation’s capital was drifting into a slum due to the activities of developers who acquire and develop every available space, thereby blocking waterways and exposing the territory to incessant flooding.

Okocha spoke on Monday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on the sidelines of an event organised by stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to celebrate the inauguration of Wike as a Minister.

The APC chieftain said: “I live in Abuja or I am a regular visitor in Abuja. I know that the Abuja status that we used to know, the beauty, with which it was initially designed is begining to drift. It is drifting into slums.

“As some of you know, recently, Abuja was flooded and that is not just part of the Abuja framework. The reason is that some people have taken the laws into their hands by beginning to acquire properties and develop properties on waterways.

Olu Of Warri Expresses Palace Readiness To Develop Iwereland.

Photo credit: Leadership

The Olu Of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has assured his subjects of the palace’s readiness to develop Iwereland to the admiration of all sons and daughters.

The royal father gave the assurance on Monday during his 2nd year coronation anniversary at the Aghofen Palace, in Warri South local government area of Delta State.

The monarch, who ascended the throne of his forefathers in August 2021, therefore, enjoined Itsekiris, home and abroad, to join in the nation-building of Iwereland, Delta and Nigeria at large.

“Once again, this is an open invitation for all the Itsekiris, home and abroad, to join us to build Iwereland better because together we can attain a greater height. We will lead by example,” the king admonished.

To kick-start the development of Iwereland, he said the palace has completed the New House in Warri and will soon start the renovation of Agbofen, the palace in Warri.

Photo credit: Google

