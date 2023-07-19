Today’s Headlines; Kwara PDP Secretary Resigns, Quits Party; APC lawyers to PEPC: Atiku, Obi lack proof Tinubu’s election was rigged

Kwara PDP Secretary Resigns, Quits Party

The secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Alh Rasaq Lawal has resigned from his office.

He announced his resignation in a letter he addressed to the state chairman of the PDP, Hon. Babatunde Mohammed.

( Source: Leadership )

Lawal’s resignation letter dated 18th July, 2023 was exclusively obtained by LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, the state capital on Tuesday.

In another letter addressed to the PDP chairman in Badari ward of Ilorin West local government area of the state, Lawal also announced his resignation from the party.

In the two separate letters, Lawal said his decision to resign as the party’s secretary and withdraw his membership of the party was for personal reasons.

APC lawyers to PEPC: Atiku, Obi lack proof Tinubu’s election was rigged

The All Progressives Congress, (APC), has said that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar failed to provide credible evidence to substantiate his allegation that the presidential election was rigged in favour of President Bola Tinubu.

The APC has also said that Mr Peter Obi and the Labour Party’s evidence against President Tinubu was minuscule and deficient.

( Source: P. M )

Both Atiku and Obi and their parties dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), challenging the victory of Tinubu at the Feb. 25 presidential election.

The APC in its final brief of argument filed at the court through its team of lawyers led by Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, argued that Atiku and the PDP were not entitled to any of the reliefs they were asking for in their petition.

Obi Remains Symbol Of People’s Revolution, Says Ogene

The leader of the Labour Party (LP), caucus in the House of Representatives, Hon Afam Victor Ogene said presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the last election Mr Peter Obi remains the undoubted symbol of the people’s revolution towards the enthronement of a new Nigeria.

Ogene, who represents Ogbaru Federal Constituency Anambra State, in the House of Representatives, made this assertion yesterday in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, while felicitating with Mr Peter Obi, on his 62nd birthday celebration.

( Source: Leadership )

He said: “It is with great pleasure that I join the ever -growing mass of supporters of Obi to felicitate with him on his 61st birthday”.

“With an ever -growing army of converts, desirous of partnering with you in the search for a new order, you can be rest assured, Your Excellency, that the struggle would endure, until victory is achieved”.

Ogene contended that recent national political consciousness, which was ignited by supporters of the Obidient Movement and richly resonated across the nation, is indicative of the fact that Obi remains the undoubted symbol of the People’s Revolution geared towards the enthronement of a new Nigeria.

Nigeria Police Academy to introduce courses in education, other areas

The Commandant, Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, AIG Sadiq I. Abubakar, on Tuesday, hinted that arrangements have been concluded to establish Faculty of Education in the institution.

The Commandant who spoke to members of Kano state Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), during an interactive session in his office also revealed that the Academy is making plans to offer Diploma and Certificate Courses on Police Science, most especially, forensic studies.

( Source: P. M )

According to him, such innovation will save cost and the risk of officers travelling abroad for special courses in that field.

“We are planning big for it. We want to start offering diploma and Certificate Courses on Police science, particularly, on forensic studies.

“We have all the resources to do it even better than some of these countries where our officers travel for special courses. We have the required manpower, we have the equipment.

