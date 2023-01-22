Today’s Headlines: Kwankwaso’s ally Resigns, Switches Over To Atiku, Wike Donates N200m To Traders

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kwankwaso’s ally resigns, switches over to Atiku

Photo Credit: Punch

The North-East Zonal Secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Dr Babayo Liman, and hundreds of his supporters have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday in Gombe State.

Liman disclosed this during an interview with journalists in Gombe, the state capital, while declaring his unsupport to Atiku Abubakar, PDP Presidential candidate.

The former NNPP member abandoned his position in the Presidential Campaign Council of Kwankwaso, stressing that he decided to resign his appointment with the NNPP and defected to the PDP in order to support the former Vice President following his track record.

Wike donates N200 million to Ariaria traders

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has donated a whopping N200 million largesse to traders affected by the on-going remodelling works at the Ariaria International Market, Aba, Abia State.

This was disclosed yesterday by Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu during while inspecting the progress of works at the A-Line section of the market.

He explained that his Rivers State counterpart expressed his sympathy and support to the traders who were displaced as a result of the ongoing work.

Price hike: NNPC keeps mum, MOMAN blames logistics

Photo Credit: Punch

Several calls to the NNPC to speak on the hike in PMS price, were not answered, as the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria attributed the increase in the cost of petrol to the high rate of logistics.

In a statement issued on Friday night, MOMAN sympathised with customers and Nigerians over the challenges being faced in the purchase of petrol at filling stations across the country.

It said, “These queues are caused by exceptional high demand and bottlenecks in the distribution chain. The major cause is the shortage and high (US dollar) costs of daughter vessels for ferrying product from mother vessels to depots along the coast.

“Next is inadequate number of trucks to meet the demand to deliver product from depots to filling stations nationwide. These high logistics and exchange rate costs continue to put pressure on prices at the pumps.

Burna Boy, Asake, Kizz Daniel, others up for Soundcity MVP Awards

Photo Credit: The Guardian

Soundcity Radio & Television, the brand behind the prestigious Tingo Mobile-Soundcity Music Awards Festival, has announced the nominees for this year’s edition of the continent wide pop music showcase.

According to a detailed breakdown of the awards nominations in the 15 music only awards categories, Burna Boy leads this edition’s nominations with a total 8 nominations in 7 categories, having received two nominations in the best collaboration category. Following in second place is last edition’s best new artist winner Rema who is tied with new artist Asake with both of them having 7 nominations. While Rema’s nominations are all unique categories, Asake is nominated twice in the video of the year category.

Other nominations include first time nominees Camidoh, Omah Lay and Black Sherif with 5 each. Also with 5 nominations is former nominee Kizz Daniel. Following in number of nominations are; Costa Titch, Kidi and Ayra Starr who are nominated in 4 categories.

Photo Credit: Google

Nasu001 (

)