Today’s Headlines: Kwankwaso Not Your Mate In Politics, NNPP Tells Ganduje; Tinubu Meets With Wike, El-Rufai At Aso Rock

Kwankwaso Not Your Mate In Politics, NNPP Tells Ganduje

The national leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has asked the new National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to leave its presidential candidate in the February 25, poll, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, alone.

Recall that Ganduje a few days ago asked Kwankwaso to return to the APC now that he (Ganduje) was the national chairman.

Ganduje was deputy governor when Kwankwaso was the Governor of Kano State. Their feud deepened when Ganduje later became governor and barred Kwankwaso from entering Kano.

Addressing newsmen yesterday after their National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja, the NNPP National Chairman, Abba Kawu Ali, said he was surprised that the APC could settle for a man like Ganduje despite his “various controversies”.

He said there was no basis to compare Ganduje with Kwankwaso because the latter was miles ahead and better than the new APC helmsman.

Tinubu Meets With Wike, El-Rufai At Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting with former Governors of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai and Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The two former governors are ministerial nominees.

However, Wike was screened and confirmed by the senate, while El-Rufai is yet to be cleared over an alleged security report.

The duo came separately to the State House.

While Wike came around 1:40 pm, El-Rufai entered the presidential wing of Aso Rock around 2pm.

Sources at the Presidential Villa hinted that efforts are being made to ensure that the Senate confirms Malam El-Rufai.

Organisation Drags Tinubu, Others To ECOWAS Court

An International Group, Egalitarian Mission for Africa (EMA) has dragged President Bola Tínubu of Nigeria before the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice, seeking order of the court to stop the planned military action against the Republic of Niger.

The group in the suit instituted on its behalf by a Nigerian lawyer, Dr Oluwakayode Ajulo, is praying the Regional Court to invoke relevant ECOWAS treaties and international laws to stop the military invasion of Niger Republic being spearheaded by the Nigerian Government.

The grouse of the Civil group, among others, is that the planned military action or invasion will run foul of the obligations in the ECOWAS treaties and therefore amount to illegality.

The suit marked ECW/CCJ/APP/3/23 emphasized categorically that ECOWAS treaties prohibit aggression among member States.

Hiring External Auditors Not Move To Probe Adamu — APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said its resolve to hire external auditors to audit the party’s account is not a move to probe Senator Abdullahi Adamu who resigned recently as national chairman of the party.

Senator Abubakar Kyari, while speaking during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in acting capacity last week Thursday in Abuja, said the party was set to hire external auditors to audit the party’s account.

Following this, reports followed that the party was set to probe Adamu over financial allegations.

But addressing newsmen at the end of their National Working Committee (NWC) meeting presided over by the party’s National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Tuesday in Abuja, the APC National Secretary, Ajibola Bashiru, said the move was not to probe Adamu, explaining that it was the tradition of the APC.

