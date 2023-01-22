Today’s Headlines; Kwankwaso Lose Supporters To PDP; Gunmen Abduct NYSC Member, 5 Others

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kwankwaso loses supporters to PDP

Dr Babayo Liman, Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), North-East zone, and hundreds of supporters have defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State.

Liman, who is also a member of the Rabiu Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign Council, stated this at a news conference on Saturday in Gombe.

The secretary said he resigned from the NNPP and joined the PDP to support its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“We registered more than 3.6 million people in the North – East region under the NNPP, and Gombe is one of the states in my zone, hence the need for me to go around and inform my supporters that I defected to the PDP.

“I am resigning my appointment as the North – East Zonal Secretary of the NNPP, as a member of the presidential campaign council of the NNPP and as Coordinator of the Kwankwasiya in the zone,”

Gunmen abduct NYSC member, 5 others

No less than six people, including a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), were abducted on Saturday at the Ikem community in the Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.

According to Emeka Odoh, an eyewitness, the gunmen besieged Ikem-Isioroto along the Obollo Afor-Nkalagu road and drove the villagers into the bush.

Odoh stated that he was returning from Enugu to work with other committee members to find ways to strengthen local security in advance of the upcoming general elections.

This, he said, was to ensure that people exercise their right to vote in peace.

“As we drove out of the meeting venue, we found four gunmen on the main road brandishing guns. I was driving and instinctively reversed the car and behold, there was another set of four gunmen behind us.

2023 polls: Uncertainty as unknown gunmen, bandits renew attacks, killings

Five weeks to the February presidential election, palpable fear has gripped electorates in some parts of the country over the renewed attacks by the daredevil unknown gunmen wreaking havoc in the Southeast and the bandits causing mayhem in other parts of the nation.

There have been several deadly attacks by gunmen in many parts of the country in the last few days, as the assailants continue to disrupt political activities and kill unsuspecting citizens.

DAILY POST recalls that several passengers were on January 8 abducted from a train station in the Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State by gunmen.

The gunmen attacked the victims while they were waiting to board a train heading to Warri in Delta State.

Why we will allow Atiku to use stadium for campaign rally -Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has explained why his government gave approval to Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for campaign of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the State.

The governor said he decided to give the approval so that Atiku’s campaign council would not blame him for its inability to attract crowd of supporters for the event.

“I have given you permission to use the stadium for your presidential candidate.

“I know you are not ready to do that rally. You are only looking for excuse. But you must do it. I know you are going to import people, no problems, go and import. We have given you the stadium”.

Wike, however, explained that the approval granted at no cost to the Presidential Campaign Council, is that the Stadium will be accessible to the council 48 hours to the February 11th, 2023, presidential campaign.

