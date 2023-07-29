Today’s Headlines: Kolawole Ogunwale: Atiku An Asset to Humanity, Trump vows to fight on in 2024 White House race if sentenced

Kolawole Ogunwale: Atiku An Asset to Humanity.

The recent attack on former Vice President Abubakar Atiku by suspected members of Boko Haram has been described as the handiwork of people planning to eliminate him for selfish reasonsSenator Felix Kolawole Ogunwale, Asiwaju Ilu Iragbiji, said this in a statement yesterday, expressing his disappointment in those behind the plot, because they do not know the huge stature of the former vice president of Nigeria.

Ogunwale said, “I am personally sad and cannot convey the level of my dejection, that the esteemed personality of His Excellency, Abubakar Atiku (GCON) The Wazirin Adamawa, could be a subject of unjust attack of alleged assassination by some dastardly and evil-minded persons that allegedly paraded themselves as Boko Haram disciples.

“I want to put it out and very strongly too, to Nigerians, that Atiku is an asset to humanity. A rare treed nationalist and elder statesman, that could not hurt a fly. God forbids it, any harm to Atiku in whatever guise, would have been a great disaster to the nation, being an employer of labour, that provides means of livelihood to over five thousand people as his personal staff in various categories of his establishments, nation-wide.

“Atiku Abubakar, I posited, is a humane personality with a large heart and beautiful soul, whom a cross-section of Nigerians, overwhelmingly voted for at the February 25 presidential election and who would have provided succor to Nigerians without any attendant controversies.

“I am too sure, the Boko Haram dissidents living in the jungle, do not know the value of the person known as Atiku Abubakar, hence, the attempt to succumb to ill advice emanating from evil people to get at Atiku by all means because when people attempt to get at a godly person and they fail, they resort to evil physical attack to get at the person.

Trump vows to fight on in 2024 White House race if sentenced

Former US president Donald Trump said Friday he would not end his run for the White House if convicted and sentenced in any of the criminal investigations threatening to derail his tumultuous comeback bid.

The Republican frontrunner was discussing the multiple indictments he faces as he pushes for a second term, a day after prosecutors broadened the charges against him over his handling of classified government documents.Asked by radio host John Fredericks if being sentenced would stop his campaign, Trump quickly responded: “Not at all. There’s nothing in the Constitution to say that it could.”

“And even the radical left crazies are saying not at all, that wouldn’t stop (me) — and it wouldn’t stop me, either,” the 77-year-old added. “These people are sick. What they are doing is absolutely horrible.”

The twice-impeached former president was first indicted in the classified documents case last month, accused of endangering national security by holding onto top secret nuclear and defense information after leaving the White House.

The Justice Department added charges Thursday to its more than three dozen counts against Trump, who was found by a jury in a civil trial in May to have raped a writer in Manhattan in the 1990s.

NYSC certificate saga: Court dismisses NYSC’s objection to Mbah’s suit

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, dismissed the preliminary objection filed by the National Youth Service Corps against Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah’s N20bn suit over alleged certificate forgery.

Mbah had dragged the NYSC before the court seeking N20bn damages over alleged conspiracy, deceit, and wilful misrepresentation of facts against him.

He had told that contrary to the allegation against him, he was issued a certificate of service on January 6, 2003, upon the completion of his NYSC.

But NYSC, in their response to the suit, through their lawyer, Aminu Sadauki, filed an objection, arguing that Mbah should have first petitioned or appealed to the Presidency, if he felt aggrieved over any actions or statements by the NYSC regarding his certificate, rather than going to the court.

He said the governor failed to take the opportunity provided in Section 20 of the NYSC Act before approaching the court. In his response to the objection, however, the Governor told the court to dismiss the objection.

Mbah, through his counsel, Mr. Emeka Ozoani, SAN, said Section 20 of the NYSC Act, which NYSC’s lawyer referred to does not apply to him.

New notes: Police arrest ex-banker for N14.9m fraud in Edo.

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a former banker, Gift Igbinosun, 35, for allegedly defrauding John Nnamdi and Obasogie Osagieduwa of over N14.9m.

The police spokesperson in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the suspect who was sacked by her employer, a commercial bank, two years ago defrauded the victims under the pretence of helping them to get new notes.

He said the suspect was arrested on July 20 by operatives attached to the State Intelligence Bureau while acting on a complaint of alleged impersonation, conspiracy, advance fee fraud, obtaining money by false pretence, fraudulent conversion and stealing reported by the victims.

He said, “The suspect paraded herself as a staff member of Keystone Bank and fraudulently obtained N7.35m from Mr John Onuora Nnamdi. Also, the suspect paraded herself as a staff member of the same bank and fraudulently obtained N7.6m from Mr Obasogie Osagieduwa.“

They gave her the money with the hope that as she was collecting the money, she would replace them with new notes, not knowing that she was no longer working with the bank.”

Nwabuzor said investigation had been concluded and the suspect would be charged to court.

