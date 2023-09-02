Today’s Headlines: Kogi guber: APC will record 99% vote in election –Umar Ganduje, Diri, Jonathan Pay Tributes To Late Judge Kate Abiri

Kogi guber: APC will record 99% vote in election – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has expressed optimism that the APC remains the party to beat in the forthcoming Governorship polls, insisting that the Party will win convincingly the November Election in Kogi State.

The APC National Chairman made the disclosure at a dinner organised to honor the Members of the Kogi State National Campaign Council for the State Governorship Election who are in the State for the official inauguration of the Committee.

The APC National Chairman described Kogi State as APC and secured for the Party, expressed confidence that the party will this time around record 99% success in the Governorship election, above the 90% success it recorded during the 2023 General election in the Governorship Election.

Diri, Jonathan Pay Tributes To Late Judge

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has described a former Chief Judge of the state, late Justice Kate Abiri, as an incorruptible, courageous and fearless jurist, who championed the cause for uniform retirement age for judges in the country.

The governor said her advocacy resulted in the law that unified the retirement age of state and federal judges at 70 years.

Unfortunately, he said the late Abiri did not benefit from it as the president signed the bill into law after her retirement in January this year.

Diri was quoted to have said this by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, during her funeral service on Saturday at Aleibiri community in the Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

He said, “Her death was a huge loss to Bayelsa as it has created a vacuum that will be difficult to fill and she will be remembered for her meritorious service to the state and Nigeria at large.

“The number of dignitaries at her funeral was a testament to the good life she lived. For us, her demise is painful but I hope we all take solace in her worthy legacies, and which we must all sustain.”

Kalu Hails Vice President Shettima at 57

Photo Credit’The Sun paper

Senate Committee Chairman on Privatization and Commercialization, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has congratulated Vice President, Kashim Shettima on the his 57th birth anniversary Kalu, in a goodwill message issued on Friday in Abuja, described Shettima, a former governor of Borno State, as a consummate politician and philanthropist of repute. He said that Nigeria’s Vice President has consistently demonstrated loyalty, dedication and commitment to the growth and progress of humanity and Nigeria in general.

“I am delighted to congratulate Vice President Kashim Shettima on his 57th birthday. The Vice President has contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria as a Governor, Senator and more as the current Vice President and in various capacities.

“His contributions to nation building are worthy of commendation and emulation. He has consistently demonstrated humility, courage, selflessness and generosity in his pursuits. I urge the Vice President to sustain his good deeds in all facets of life,” he said. Kalu, while wishing Shettima a memorable celebration, prayed that God should grant him many more years in good health.

FG to set up negotiation team on tuition fee hike

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, has said the Federal Government will set up a formal negotiation team between the Parent-Teacher Association and other relevant stakeholders to meet on the recent increase in tuition fees for schools across the country.

Speaking at a news conference in commemoration of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack in Abuja on Friday, the minister said the hike in school fees could be the major cause of the various attacks happening across schools, adding that there was a need to find a solution to the problem.

Sununu also said that the Federal Government had ratified the Safe School Declaration in December 2019 and developed a safe school policy to uphold the right to education in emergency situations.

