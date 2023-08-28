Today’s Headlines: Knocks for Atiku over controversial tweet on Tinubu’s academic records; Insecurity: Why Bandits, Insurgents Are Becoming Desperate — Group

Knocks for Atiku over controversial tweet on Tinubu’s academic records

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has come under fire for tackling President Bola Tinubu over the latter’s academic records at Chicago State University (CSU), United States.

The former vice president had recently approached a U.S. court for an order compelling Chicago State University (CSU) to release the academic records of Tinubu.

The Nation reports CSU had replied, confirming that President Tinubu graduated from the institution in 1979.

Tinubu’s credentials show that he graduated from CSU in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting and management.

Atiku his verified twitter account on Sunday, wondered how President Tinubu attended Chicago State University without primary and secondary education.

His tweet, however, elicited flurry of reactions.

Many of the president’s supporters rose stoutly in defense of Tinubu. They knocked Atiku for making such comments.

Atiku said: “I woke up this morning wondering how we got to this cul de sac.

“In 1999, @officialABAT claimed he attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos, before proceeding to Children Home School in Ibadan.

“According to him, his next port of call in his educational journey was Government College Ibadan and, Richard Daley College and Chicago State University in the United States. Curiously, in 2023, Tinubu settled with attending only @ChicagoState. I am scratching my head.

“How is that possible? Me thinks that all well-meaning Nigerians should be as confused as I am with Tinubu’s declaration that he had no primary and secondary education, yet he has a university degree. You may wish to #AskTinubu how he attained this feat so that we can learn from his ingenuity”.

Source : The Nation

Insecurity: Why Bandits, Insurgents Are Becoming Desperate — Group

Agroup, the Nigeria Peace Advocates (NPA), has said bandits and insurgents were becoming desperate because of the intensity of military firepower being unleashed on them by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in theatres of war.

NPA, therefore, called on Nigerians to continue to support and pray for the AFN, saying the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, and his troops have what it takes to defend the country against those who don’t understand the language of peace.

The group in a press release on Sunday, signed by its Secretary, Bernard Udu, said the bandits and terrorists were feeling the heat of intensified military operations across the country, hence their desperation.

NPA lamented recent death of some troops, who were attacked in the line of duty while responding to a distress call in the Chukuba community of Shiroro local government area of Niger State, describing it as a sacrifice too much for the sake of the country.

The press release described the unwavering commitment to duty by personnel of the AFN under the General Musa as inspiring and commendable.

According to NPA, “No matter the level of their desperation, Nigerians are solidly behind the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of Gen. C. G. Musa.

“We must stand behind our troops who continue to make sacrifices for the peace and stability of our country. We must not give in to those whose actions are inimical to peace and development.

“NPA, once more, send our heartfelt condolences to the CDS, the AFN and families of the deceased personnel. Nigerians are behind you. We stand in hope that very soon, there will be light at the end of the tunnel,” the group added.

Source : Leadership

Gunmen kid﻿nap Kano pilgrims official

Unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have kidnapped Sagir Umar Kofa, the center officer of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board in Bebeji Local Government area.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning when the gunmen, numbering about four, stormed Sagir’s residence and abducted him.

A reliable source in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity said, the gunmen’s motives are not yet known, and there has been no communication from them so far.

According to him, “The children of the victim told us that the kidnappers came in the wee hours, some minutes to 1am. That the unknown persons were four in number who stormed the house. Two of among them were holding guns, one was on camouflage and the other on mufti. They whisked him away.

“The LG have waded into the matter to identify the persons and ensure his safe release.

“Until this moment there was no communication from the persons,” the source said.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the incident and said the police were on top of the situation.

Source : Vanguard

Idea of doing business in Nigeria suicidal – Peter Obi

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the last general election, Mr Peter Obi has lamented the neglect of government in supporting commerce, industry and wealth creation, describing the idea of doing business in Nigeria as suicidal.

Obi further lamented that other companies in parts of Asia that were quoted along with Nigerian companies in the Stock markets are leaving in affluence, while their counterparts in Nigeria have either closed shops or are still grappling with the challenges of remaining afloat.

Mr. Obi disclosed this at the 40th Anniversary of Cutix Plc and Grand Reception organized by the company for its co- founder and immediate past Chairman of the company, Ambassador Obi Nwosu, who retired last Friday.

Mr. Obi who was a former Governor of Anambra State, noted that the problems of the country stems from having people who have not created wealth or employment at the helm of affairs of the nation.

According to Mr. Obi, “Unfortunately in Nigeria, it is difficult doing business, and embarking on the business activities in the country is like committing suicide, you will be frustrated in everything that aid business.

“When Cutix Plc was first quoted in the Nigerian Stock market other companies in the world like in parts of Asia were also quoted, but today those companies are living in affluence compared to those here in Nigeria.

“Unless the Federal government decides to do the right thing by supporting these companies, they cannot go far and they need support because they are those that create jobs, they are the ones that will turn around the economy and they need all the government supports.

Source : Vanguard

