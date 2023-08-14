Today’s Headlines: Kill Corruption, Not Nigerians—Bakare To Tinubu, You’ve Been Scammed—ADC Mocks Dino Melaye Over Fake Decampees

Kill Corruption, Not Nigerians—Bakare To Tinubu

Source: Vanguard paper

Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as the Latter Rain Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday, declared that he was not against the removal of the fuel subsidy but the corruption in the system.

While he noted that fuel subsidy removal and its harsh economic impact was taking a toll on Nigerians, Bakare urged President Bola Tinubu to kill corruption and not Nigerians.

The firy televangelist also tasked Tinubu to “mount a genuine fight against corruption, rise above vendetta, foster reconciliation, and give every Nigerian a reason to believe in a united country.

The cleric, who spoke on State of the Nation broadcast, theme ‘’Vice, virtue and time: The three things that shall never stand still’’, held at the church auditorium, located on Kuditat Abiola way, Ikeja in Lagos, also faulted the proposed military intervention in the Niger Republic by ECOWAS.

You’ve Been Scammed—ADC Mocks Dino Melaye Over Fake Decampees

Source: Daily Post

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has mocked the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye, over the alleged defection of its members in Idah Local Government of Kogi State.

The media was awashed on Saturday over news making the rounds that ADC in Idah LGA collapsed its structure for Senator Dino Melaye and has defected to PDP ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State.

Reacting in a statement on Sunday, the Kogi State chairman of ADC, Adaji John, said the PDP governorship candidate has been scammed by fraudsters.

All Petitions Against Tinubu’s Victory ‘Terribly Hopeless’ – APC Secretary Basiru

Source: Channels TV

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, says the petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu in this year’s presidential election are “terribly hopeless”.

According to results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged as the second, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) was third. However, both candidates have disputed the results.

Basiru, who made a live appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, was unequivocal in his dismissal of the cases.

Senate whip says N2 million “holidays”, allowance not unusual, may move against Akpabio

Source: Premium Time

The Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, says there is no “big deal” in Nigerian senators being paid N2 million each as recess allowance.

Mr Ndume, in an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Saturday, also said sharing a total of N218 million among the 109 senators to enjoy their vacation is nothing special.

After the screening and confirmation of the ministerial nominees last Monday, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, told senators that money had been credited to their bank accounts to enjoy their vacation, which began on 7 August.

Mr Akpabio’s statement was greeted with public criticisms among Nigerians though some of the senators later admitted that each of them received N2 million as allowance for seven weeks’ holiday allowance, which will end on 26 September.

Burkina Faso regime suspends radio station over Niger

Source: The Nation

Burkina Faso’s junta-led government has suspended one of the country’s most popular radio stations after it broadcast an interview deemed “insulting” to Niger’s new military leaders.

Radio Omega was immediately suspended on Thursday “until further notice,” Communications Minister Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo said in a statement.

He said the measure was “in the higher interests of the nation.”

The station, part of the Omega media group owned by journalist and former Foreign Minister Alpha Barry, ceased broadcasting after the statement was issued late Thursday.

