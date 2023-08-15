Today’s Headlines: Kill Corruption Not Nigerians-Bakare To BAT, You’ve Been Scammed” -ADC Mocks Dino Melaye Over Fake Decampees

Kill Corruption, Not Nigerians – Bakare Tells Tinubu Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as the Latter Rain Church, has expressed his stance on the removal of the fuel subsidy, emphasizing his concern about corruption within the system.

Acknowledging that the removal of the fuel subsidy has resulted in economic hardships for Nigerians, Bakare urged President Bola Tinubu to combat corruption rather than burdening the citizens.

The fervent televangelist also called on Tinubu to “spearhead a genuine anti-corruption campaign, rise above personal vendettas, promote reconciliation, and give every Nigerian a reason to believe in a united nation.”

Speaking during his State of the Nation broadcast themed “Vice, virtue and time: The three things that shall never stand still,” held at the church auditorium on Kuditat Abiola Way, Ikeja, Lagos, Bakare also criticized the proposed military intervention by ECOWAS in the Niger Republic. Photo Credits: Google

You’ve Been Scammed” -ADC Mocks Dino Melaye Over Fake Decampees Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has taunted Senator Dino Melaye, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), regarding the alleged defection of ADC members in Idah Local Government of Kogi State.

Reports emerged on Saturday that ADC members in Idah LGA had dissolved their structure to join Senator Dino Melaye and PDP in anticipation of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State.

Responding to these claims in a statement on Sunday, Adaji John, the Kogi State chairman of ADC, asserted that the PDP governorship candidate had fallen victim to fraudulent individuals.

“All Petitions Against Tinubu’s Victory ‘Terribly Hopeless’ – APC Secretary Basiru

Photo Credit: Channels Television

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has dismissed the petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in this year’s presidential election as “terribly hopeless”. Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged as the runner-up according to the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) in third place. Both candidates have contested the results. Senator Basiru, appearing on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, unequivocally rejected the validity of the cases.

Senate Whip Says N2 Million “Holidays” Allowance Not Unusual, May Move Against Akpabio

Photo Credit: Premium Times Nigeria

The Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, has expressed that there’s no significant issue with Nigerian senators receiving N2 million each as a recess allowance. Ndume, in a BBC Hausa Service interview on Saturday, remarked that distributing a total of N218 million among the 109 senators for their vacation is not something extraordinary.

After the screening and confirmation of ministerial nominees last Monday, Senate President Godswill Akpabio informed senators that funds had been deposited into their bank accounts for their vacation, which commenced on August 7. Akpabio’s statement led to public criticism, although some senators later acknowledged receiving N2 million as a seven-week holiday allowance, ending on September 26.

Burkina Faso Regime Suspends Radio Station Over Niger Criticism

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

The junta-led government of Burkina Faso has suspended Radio Omega, one of the country’s most popular radio stations, following the broadcast of an interview that was deemed “insulting” to Niger’s new military leaders.

Communications Minister Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo announced the immediate suspension of Radio Omega on Thursday, stating that it is suspended “until further notice.” He explained that this action is taken in the best interests of the nation. Radio Omega, which is part of the Omega media group owned by journalist and former Foreign Minister Alpha Barry, ceased broadcasting after the issuance of the statement late on Thursday.

