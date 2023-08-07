Today’s Headlines: Keyamo Thanks Tinubu At Ministerial Screening, Top PDP Chieftain Visits Ganduje

Keyamo Thanks Tinubu At Ministerial Screening

Photo credit: channels television

A ministerial nominee from Delta State, Festus Keyamo, said he had given up hope to serve in the Federal Executive Council of the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration until he was nominated by President Bola Tinubu last Friday.

Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), spoke on Monday during his ministerial screening at the Senate.

The former Minister of State for Labour and Productivity under the then administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari thanked Tinubufor finding him worthy to serve in his cabinet.

(Photo credit: Google)

Top PDP Chieftain Visits Ganduje

Photo credit: daily trust

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, hosted a key Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain at his residence in Abuja, on Sunday.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, had discussions with Ganduje, but the outcome of the meeting is unknown.

Niger Awaits Response After Defying Coup Ultimatum

Photo credit: channels television

Niger’s military rulers were on Monday in defiance of an ultimatum to restore the elected government as the threat of possible military intervention was still on the table.

No foreign forces were visible on the streets of the capital Niamey after the deadline came and went on Sunday, but the ECOWAS regional bloc has not yet responded publicly to the coup leaders’ recalcitrance.

A source close to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said an immediate military intervention to restore President Mohamed Bazoum is not being envisaged at this stage.

Italy Asks ECOWAS To Extend Deadline

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Italy has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to give more timeframe for the military junta in Niger to restore democratic order.

The call was made known on Monday by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in an interview, according to the Agency of Nigeria.

