Today’s Headlines: Keyamo sues EFCC, ICPC, demands prosecution of Atiku; Ortom Visits PDP Members Who Survived Auto Crash

Keyamo Demands Prosecution Of Atiku

A spokesman for the presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Festus Keyamo has filed a suit at the Federal High court, Abuja against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices, Offences and Other Related Crimes Commission, ICPC, demanding the arrest and prosecution of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity in the suit is asking the EFCC, and the ICPC to arrest and prosecute Atiku Abubakar.

The suit followed the expiration of the 72-hour ultimatum he earlier gave to the anti-graft agencies to swing into action in effecting the arrest of the former Vice President with regards to an alleged revelation by a self-acclaimed whistleblower, Michael Achimugu.

Ortom Visits Members Who Survive Auto Crash

Governor Samuel Ortom has sympathized with members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP who were involved in a road accident in Benue State.

It was gathered that the PDP members were on their way to Igumale, Ado Local Government Area for the ongoing statewide campaign rally when the crash occurred.

Those injured include, Hon. William Ortom, member representing Guma Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Geoffrey Agbatse of Gwer-East Constituency and Hon. Sugh Abanyi of Kwande West Constituency.

Reacting in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, Ortom on Friday described the accident as unfortunate.

Ortom who paid a visit to the victims at General Hospital, Igumale directed that they be moved to Otukpo and Makurdi for better medical attention.

Ukraine Thanks US For ‘Powerful’ $2.5bn Defence Package

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday thanked Washington for a massive new package of arms and munitions for Kyiv with Western allies set to discuss further military aid to the war-torn country.

“Thank you” US President Joe Biden for providing Ukraine “with another powerful defense support package worth $2.5 billion,” Zelensky wrote in English on Twitter.

The Ukrainian leader hailed the Stryker armoured personnel carriers, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and Avenger air defence systems included in the package as an “important help in our fight against the aggressor”.

Meanwhile Zelensky on Friday, speaking to a US-hosted donor meeting, implored Western allies to “speed up” arms deliveries as his nation faces Russia’s onslaught.

Addressing the gathering at Ramstein Air Base in Germany by video-link, Zelensky said partners needed “not to bargain about different numbers of tanks but to open that principal supply that will stop evil”.

Gunmen Kidnap Monarch’s Wives, Six Children In Taraba

The reign of terror has once again resurfaced in Taraba state following the abduction of eight family members of a second-class chief in the state.

It was gathered that two wives and six children of the chief of Mutumbiyu in the Gassol local government area of Taraba state, Justice Sani Muhammed (rtd) was whisked away by kidnappers.

The abduction was said to have occurred at the residence of the monarch in Jalingo, the state capital while he was away.

