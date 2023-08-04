Today’s Headlines: Keyamo Reacts To Ministerial Nomination, Niger Cuts Ties With Nigeria, France

He’s miracle-working God’ – Festus Keyamo reacts to ministerial nomination

In a jubilant mood, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to his ministerial nomination by President Bola Tinubu.

The former minister of state for labour and productivity under former President Muhammadu Buhari was announced as a nominee during Senate plenary on Friday.

In a letter addressed to the Senate on Friday, Tinubu picked Keyamo as one of the two new nominees added to the second batch of the ministerial nominees announced on Wednesday.

Excited by the nomination, Keyamo made an appreciation post on his verified Twitter handle.

He stated, “He’s a miracle-working God. He’s a miracle-working God. He’s the Alpha and Omega, He’s a miracle-working God!”

Maryam Shetty, a nominee in the 19-man list read on Wednesday, was replaced by Mariya Mahmoud.

Keyamo’s inclusion takes Tinubu’s nominee list to 48.

Niger Cuts Ties With Nigeria, France, Others

Niger’s coup leaders have cut off ties with Nigeria after the efforts of Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) to resolve the ongoing impasse failed.

ECOWAS had issued a seven-day ultimatum for the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum to avoid possible clash with the junta.

But President Bola Tinubu sent a high-powered delegation to the country to meet with the coup leaders, on Thursday.

The delegation led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) only met with representatives of the junta. Subsequently, Niger severed ties with Nigeria, Togo, France, its coloniser, and the United States.

Meanwhile, the US has thrown its weight behind the ECOWAS led by the Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu to reinstate Bazoum. In a statement by the White House on on Thursday, US President, Joe Biden called for the immediate release of Bazoum.

Spend money saved from subsidy on swift education reforms – MSSN.

Lagos urges TinubuThe Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit (MSSN Lagos), has urged President Bola Tinubu to channel the funds saved from the removal of fuel subsidy into implementation of swift reforms in the education sector.

The students’ body made this charge in a statement signed by the Amir (President),MSSN Lagos, Mr Kamoldeen Abiona on Thursday.

Abiona noted that the organisation closely followed the recent national broadcast by President Tinubu on the nation’s current economic challenges.

He said, “While we appreciate President Tinubu’s commitment to tackling these pressing issues, we urge a focused and swift implementation of educational reforms to safeguard the future of our education sector.”

According to him, MSSN Lagos acknowledges the necessity of removing the fuel subsidy to redirect funds towards public transportation, healthcare, schools, housing, and national security.

The statement reads, “However, we also recognise that these policy changes may have implications for the education sector, especially if adequate measures are not taken to ensure timely and effective implementation of educational reforms.

Niger APC Chairman Resigns Amid Faceoff Between Governor, Ministerial Nominee.

Niger State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, has resigned.

Jikantoro announced his resignation after an emergency meeting with other state officials of the APC held at the Party Secretariat in Minna.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Jikantoro also announced the Niger North Vice-chairman, Alhaji Aminu Bobi, as the Acting Chairman, expressing the belief that his exit would bring better fortunes to the party in the state.

“I have made a wide range consultations before taking this decision. It’s by way of adding value to the party itself. And I likely going to perform better in future in adding value to the party. So, there’s no crisis as many people would think of, no fight,” he said.

Though he said his resignation was on personal ground, some insiders confided in Daily Trust that it was due to the prolonged friction between him and Governor Mohammed Bago since the primaries.

