Today’s Headlines: Keyamo apologises to Senate, take a bow, Tinubu celebrates Super Falcons’ ‘brilliant performance’ despite ouster

Keyamo apologises to Senate, take a bow

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

Delta ministerial nominee, Festus Keyamo, has apologised to the Senate over his failure to appear before the 9th National Assembly when he served as Minister of State for Labour and Productivity in the last administration.

The Nation reports that there was an uproar in the Senate on Monday during the screening of Festus Keyamo SAN for appointment as Minister.

This followed a constitutional point of order and motion moved by Senator Darlington Nwokocha (LP – Abia Central) where he called for the screening of Keyamo to be stood down over his past attitude towards the National Assembly when he was Minister.

Photo Credit: Google

Tinubu celebrates Super Falcons’ ‘brilliant performance’ despite ouster

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu led millions of soccer-loving Nigerians to cheer the Super Falcons for putting up an outstanding performance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The female national football team lost their round of 16 match against the Lionesses of England, in a fiercely fought match determined on penalties.

In a tweet posted on his verified X account on Monday, President Tinubu acknowledged that the Super Falcons had represented Nigeria well and made the people proud on a global stage, adding that their brilliant performance did not go unnoticed.

Breaking: WAEC releases 2023 results; 262,803 withheld

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations, WASSCE, results.

The Council stated that it was able to surmount challenges of insecurity, and cash policy among others, technological innovation that saw over 91 percent of candidates’ results released 44 days after the examination ended.

Head of Nigeria Office, Mr. Patrick Areghan, said this at a briefing on Monday.

His word: “Gentlemen of the media, with joy in my heart and gratitude to God Almighty, I, on behalf of the Registrar to Council, the Management and Staff of the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Nigeria, welcome you to this press briefing to announce the release of the results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, for school candidates, 2023 in Nigeria.

“Out of a total of 1,613,733 candidates that sat for the examination, the results of 262,803 candidates are being withheld “due to reports of cases of examination malpractice”

After grandstanding, Senate chickens out, screens Keyamo after apologising

Photo Credit: Vanguard

AFTER hours of grandstanding and moves to stop the screening of the immediate past Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, the Senate chickened out and screened him.

The Senate had dissolved to closed session which lasted about three hours following a motion by the Deputy Minority Leader, Darlington Nwokocha, LP, Abia Central and Enyinnaya Abaribe, APGA, Abia South to step down Kayamo’s screening.

The Senate that was earlier thrown into a rowdy session with the lawmakers sharply divided over whether to suspend the screening of Keyamo or not, returned after break that lasted for three hours, was at the end of the asked to take a bow and Go.

He apologised to the Senate and explained that the list of the beneficiaries of the N52bn Public Works scheme was available for scrutiny.

Before he was asked to take a leave of the Senate and Go, Keyamo apologised to the Senate and was then asked to go and sin no more.

The Senate at the commencement of Monday’s screening, first attended to the former Commissioner for Higher Education Kano State during Governor Umar Ganduje, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, with Keyamo as the second and last nominee for the screening exercise.

