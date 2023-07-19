Today’s Headlines: Kenya Police Fire Tear Gas At Protesters, FG’ll review workers salary – Akpabio

Kenya Police Fire Tear Gas At Anti-Govt Protesters

Kenyan police Wednesday fired tear gas at protesters who took to the streets in defiance of a government warning after earlier demonstrations turned violent with more than a dozen people killed.

The opposition has vowed to stage three straight days of protests against President William Ruto’s government, alarming the international community which has joined calls for a political solution to the crisis.

Schools and shops were closed in Nairobi and other cities, and many frustrated Kenyans urged the two sides to bridge the impasse.

Police fired tear gas at scattered groups of demonstrators in Nairobi’s Kibera slum, an Odinga stronghold, while offices in the capital’s business district were largely shuttered.

It is the third time this month that opposition leader Raila Odinga has staged mass rallies against a government he says is illegitimate and to blame for a cost-of-living crisis.

In previous rallies, police used not just tear gas but live rounds to disperse stone-throwing protesters, drawing accusations of heavy-handedness from civil groups.

Subsidy: FG will review workers salary – Akpabio

Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Obot Akpabio has said the Federal Government will review workers’ salary upwards to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Speaking while playing host to Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, and members of parliament from the State in his office at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Akpabio assured Nigerians that the Federal Government was aware of difficulties being faced as a result of fuel subsidy removal.

According to him, fuel subsidy removal was part of tackling corruption by the present administration as the fuel subsidy regime stinks to high heavens of corruption.

He said “Nigeria as a country would not have survived the next few years if the fuel subsidy had not been removed”, stressing that government will have capacity to pay salaries and wages, if reviewed upwards.

Earlier, Oyebanji commended the President of the Senate for his achievements in office in the last one month.

He declared the total support of the people and government to the success of his tenure as the President of the 10th Senate and their readiness to partner with the legislature to move the country forward.

Fuel Price Increment Beginning Of Hard Times, Says LP

The Labour Party (LP) has condemned the new increment in petrol prices in the country, saying the situation is the beginning of hard times for Nigerians.

Nigerians woke up on Tuesday to realise that the price of petrol had been adjusted at fuel stations across the country, including those of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). While NNPCL adjusted the pump price from N540 to N617 per litre, other filling stations sell the essential commodity at a higher amount.

Reacting to the situation, the opposition party said Nigerians do not deserve what they are getting from the present government.

In a statement on Tuesday, LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, stated that the party warned Nigerians against voting for the government of All Progressives Congress for continuity.

“Recall that we had earlier warned that the bourgeoisie government in place can only enrich the upper class and inflict penury on the proletariat,” the statement read.

“You offer a paltry N8000 to a family of five and extract all they have laboured for through obnoxious policies.”

The LP’s spokesman, however, did not indicate what his party would have done differently if it had won the presidential election in February, especially as its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had, like President Bola Tinubu, promised to remove subsidy on petrol if elected president.

Earlier, the NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, attributed the rise in petrol pump prices in Nigeria to market forces.

How Fela sought to marry me – Onyeka Onwenu

Legendary Nigerian singer, Onyeka Onwenu, has revealed how the late Nigerian musician and activist, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, once sought her hand in marriage.

In an interview with Kadaria Ahmed on her podcast, Quarter to 12, the celebrated singer, author, actor, and activist recounted her experience with Fela and how she criticized the military when he was arrested.

Onyeka said, “When he was arrested for taking money out of the country, there was a decree that you don’t take money out of the country, and this is money he had earned from the tour he previously had, and he took, I think, about 1000 something pounds.

“He was caught with it, and he was arrested. He couldn’t meet up with his concert, and they arrested and jailed him. And I came up and said, “No, that’s wrong.”

She also revealed that it was at that point that Fela fell in love. He invited her to his house when he was out and knew she was going to say no.

“He knew that I would say no. I later heard that he had a bet with someone that she is going to run. Watch her reaction.”

