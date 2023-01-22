This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Keep Opinions To Self – buhari’s media team Slams OBJ, Tinubu’s Campaign Director Resigns

Photo Credit: Google

Keep Opinions To Self – buhari Slams OBJ

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

The media team of the President, Major General Muhammadu buhari (retd.) has told former President Olusegun Obasanjo to keep his political opinions to himself.

The buhari Media Organisation in a statement signed by its chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, said Obasanjo’s opinions have a history of being faulty and selfish

Tinubu’s Campaign Director Resigns

Photo Credit: Premium Times

The Director of the Civil Society directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC, Najatu Muhammad, has quit partisan politics.

Ms Muhammad announced her decision in a letter dated 19 January and addressed to the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu.

She stated that she is resigning from partisan politics due to lack of ideological differences among political parties.

Wike Donates N200 Million To Ariaria Traders

Photo Credit: Vanguard Newspapers

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has donated a whopping N200 million largesse to traders affected by the on-going remodelling works at the Ariaria International Market, Aba, Abia State.

This was disclosed yesterday by Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu during while inspecting the progress of works at the A-Line section of the market.

Battle Line Has Been Fully Drawn – Wike Blows Hot, Tackles Ayu

Photo Credit: P.M.News

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has described the dissolution of the Ekiti State executive committee of the Peoples Democratic Party by the Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party as an act of tyranny that will be challenged in court.

The governor, who dared the PDP national chairman, Ayu to suspend him or any of the G-5 governors, warned that the resort to despotism by the NWC will not do the PDP any good in the forthcoming general elections.

Atiku Pledges Improved Security, Development If Elected

Photo Credit: Vanguard Newspapers

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to improve security and expedite action on infrastructural development nation wide.

Atiku made the promise while addressing a crowd of party supporters, in Minna, the Niger State Capital during the PDP Presidential campaign rally, on Saturday.

I Didn’t Present Fake School Certificate To INEC – Prof Ibe

Photo Credit: Vanguard Newspapers

The Abia State All Progressive Grand Alliance, governorship candidate, Professor Greg Ibe, has refuted allegations that he presented a fake school certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, during the submission of credentials to the electoral umpire.

He vowed that his opponents at the primary, Sir Chikwe Udensi, and Gen. Ijioma Nwokoro Ijioma, behind the allegations would pay dearly for scandalising his name.

