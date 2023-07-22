Today’s Headlines: Katsina Moves to Legalise Community Watch Corps; Tech4Dev Partners, NESG, FCDO

Katsina Moves to Legalise Community Watch Corps

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has sent four executive bills to the state House of Assembly for consideration and passage.

They are bills to establish the Katsina Community Watch, Katsina Development Management Board, Katsina State Geographic Information System (KATGIS), and a bill to amend the Katsina State Revenue Administration.

The Katsina Community Watch bill, according to a press statement yesterday by Radda’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, when signed into law, would enable the government to recruit community security corps.

He explained that the proposed corps would collaborate with existing security agencies to bolster efforts in combating crime and ensuring peace and stability in the state.

Tech4Dev Partners, NESG, FCDO Plan to Boost Lagos Digital Economy

﻿In a bid to strengthen Lagos State’s digital economy, the Technology for Social Change and Development Initiative (Tech4Dev), in collaboration with the Policy Innovation Centre of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG/PIC) and the Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO). They brought together key players from diverse sectors to strategize in bolstering Lagos State’s digital economy.

The event saw the active participation of stakeholders from the public and private sectors, government agencies, and development organizations, all of whom were divided into dynamic Consultative Working Groups (CWG). These groups were tasked with formulating a comprehensive five-year plan and strategy for the implementation of the four pillars of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS).

Glocient Hospitality Urges Tourists to Visit Ikogosi

After a major overhaul, the new management of Ikogosi Warm Springs in Ikogosi, Ekiti State, Glocient Hospitality Limited, a subsidiary of Cavista Holdings plans to welcome more resort goers, chief executives, and those seeking a less hectic spot to get away from it all to the unique Springs.

Ikogosi Warm Springs is where a cold spring and warm spring flow side by side and they meet at a point. The facility now boasts some of the offerings a traveler expects on a holiday.

General Manager, of Glocient Hospitality, Sharafa Lanre Balogun said they have seen increased traffic to Ikogosi Springs and a high room occupancy level in the property.

He urged individuals and CEOs to “Go.Visit.Ikogosi.”

