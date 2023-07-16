Today’s Headlines: Kanu’s Release Will End Tension In S’East, Says Ohanaeze; Tinubu Urged To Intensify Action To Disband Armed Groups

Kanu’s Release Will End Tension In S’East, Says Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said that there would be an end to the tension in the South-Eastern part of the country if the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, is released.

This is coming barely a few days after the dismissal of a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Kanu over alleged inhuman treatment in detention by personnel of the Department of State Security Services.

Recall that Kanu has been in detention for over two years while the region had remained under threat by gunmen identified as members of the IPOB group led by Simon Ekpa.

Ekpa, who recently announced that there will be a two-week sit-at-home in the South East, issued the directives from Lahti in Finland.

Speaking on the situation, the spokesperson for Ohanaeze, Alex Ogbonnia said Kanu’s continuous detention contributed to the agitation in the region, adding that the situation is a reflection of the social injustice meted on the region.

Tinubu Urged To Intensify Action To Disband Armed Groups

President Bola Tinubu has been advised to intensify action in the disbandment of militias and armed groups unleashing mayhem in the country.

The call which was made by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), insisted that the territorial integrity of the country must not be toiled with.

10 Dies In Kwara Auto Crash

An auto accident along Jebba-Bode Saadu expressway in Kwara State claimed the lives of 10 persons Thursday night, our correspondent gathered at the weekend.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash that was reportedly caused by wrongful overtaking.

Reports from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said the vehicles included a petroleum tanker, a Toyota Corolla car and a Volkswagen car.

The particulars of the vehicles involved in the crash were given as Volkswagen with registration number AKD733FX, Toyota Corolla with registration number GWA22DD.

Olubadan Suspends Egungun Festival Over Violence, Looting Of Shops, Others

Following reported cases of violence, arson and looting of shops by some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums hiding under the cover of the ongoing annual Egungun festival in Ibadan, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II has, on Sunday directed that a suspension be placed on the festival forthwith.

The according to a press release made available to journalists in Ibadan on behalf of the monarch by his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola equally summoned all the leaders of masquerades known as Alaagbaa in Ibadanland to an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon at the ancient Aliiwo Palace, Agodi in Ibadan.

Oba Balogun, who expressed sadness over the reported cases of violence and brigandage accompanying the annual festival, the video of which has gone viral described the development as unfortunate and an affront to his Palace, because he vehemently warned against the festival being turned into an avenue to wreak havoc when the festival was to begin.

