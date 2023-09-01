Today’s Headlines: Kanu’s Detention: Tinubu Not Different From Buhari, Says Sowore, NCYN Tackle Gumi, Over Wike’s Comment

Kanu’s Detention: Tinubu Not Different From Buhari, Says Sowore

Source: Punch paper

Rights activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has said President Bola Tinubu is not different from his predecessor, ex-president Muhammadu Buhari.

He made the comparison on Thursday after he was denied the opportunity to meet with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Mazi, at the Department of State Services Headquarters in Abuja.

He said despite being legally invited by Kanu, he was denied the opportunity to meet the embattled leader of the proscribed group.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the former presidential candidate claimed the incident was the second time he was being denied of seeing Kanu.

Northern Youths Tackle Gumi, Over Wike’s Comment

Source: Vanguard paper

The Northern Christian Youths Network, (NCYN) has tackled renowned Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, over his alleged comment on the controversies regarding the appointment of Nyesome Wike as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT).

The youths said Sheikh Gumi had in a viral video, disagreed with President Bola Tinubu on the choice of Wike as FCT Minister, referring to the Former Rivers State Governor as one who hated the North.

President of the NYCN, Comr. AbdulSalam John Tanko (JP) said in Kaduna that “it is wrong for anybody to judge Wike on the ground of religion or ethnicity, the Southerner has everything it takes to reposition the FCT, following his past track records.”

Abdulsalam said that ” the comments have generated a lot of tension in recent times and sought to sow seeds of discord among Nigerians and reignite religious crises which have taken a back seat for a long time.”

Insecurity: Sanity gradually returning to Zamfara communities – Yari

Source: Daily Post

There are indications that sanity is gradually returning to gold-rich Zamfara communities, following President Bola Tinubu’s deployment of security forces to the area.

Abdulazeez Yari, former Zamfara State Governor, disclosed this on Thursday, while fielding questions from State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

For several years, the mineral rich zone has been a theatre of warfare, as illegal miners held sway within the zones, carting away the nation’s resources.

But Yari, who disclosed that he was at the Presidential Villa to felicitate with the president, stated that, “President Tinubu has been doing his best to deal with the insecurity in the region.

“I can tell you that the issues of mining and insecurity may have a relationship and I believe the president is doing his best because he has started talking with the National Security Adviser on the issue of insecurity and the many progress that had been achieved from, I think, the last month.

Appeal Court didn’t sack Gov Oborevwori — Delta govt

Source: Daily Post

The Delta State Government has clarified that the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja only ordered the tribunal to hear the case again but did not overturn the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

This may not be unconnected to the rife speculation in the state shortly after the Abuja ruling that the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Ken Pela, had been declared the winner at the appeal court.

However, the state government, through a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Festus Ahon, in Asaba, said the Appeal Court only ordered a rehearing of the petition.

The statement said: “We have been inundated by reports from a section of the media that the Appeal Court had declared Mr Ken Pela of the Labour Party as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Delta State.

