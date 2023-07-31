Today’s Headlines: Kanu returns to DSS custody after check-up by personal doctors; NLC insists on Wednesday strike, mobilises workers

Kanu returns to DSS custody after check-up by personal doctors – Punch papers

The leader of the separatist Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, was on Sunday returned to the custody of the Department of State Services after being released on Saturday to be attended by his personal physician.

The Federal High Court in Abuja had on July 20 ordered the DSS to grant Kanu access to his personal physicians, dismissing the DSS objection to the prayer.

According to IPOB, Kanu is suspected to be suffering from an ear infection and needs surgery.

Counsel for the IPOB leader, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, told our correspondent in a phone conversation on Sunday that Kanu, who has been in detention since 2021, had access to his personal physicians and had been taken back into custody.

NLC insists on Wednesday strike, mobilises workers – Punch papers

The Nigeria Labour Congress has commenced mass mobilisation ahead of its planned nationwide strike scheduled to begin Wednesday to protest the hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal.

In a schedule obtained by our correspondent in Abuja on Sunday, the NLC urged Nigerians to “join us at the Unity Fountain, Abuja on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 7 am.”

“There is nowhere in the world where government leaves its citizens totally to the vagaries of the market without some measure of control and protection. The Federal Government should immediately deal decisively with the criminal content of subsidy instead of exposing ordinary citizens to avoidable pain and hardship.

Niger coup plotters dismiss ECOWAS threat, Bazoum reinstatement – Punch papers

The Economic Community of West African States Authority of Heads of State and Government, on Sunday, in Abuja, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Niger Republic military to release and reinstate President Mohammed Bazoum as the legitimate Head of State and government of the landlocked state.

But in a swift reaction, the Niger putschists rejected the call and warned ECOWAS against military intervention, saying, “We want to once more remind ECOWAS or any other adventurer of our firm determination to defend our homeland.”

ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government held an extraordinary meeting on Sunday at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, to discuss the next line of action on the developments in Niger Republic.

Recognising Bazoum as the legitimate President, the bloc rehashed its earlier resolution to explore “all measures necessary” to restore democratic governance in Niger.

Tackle N'Delta flood, group urges NDDC – Punch papers

The Bayelsa Elders Council has urged the Niger Delta Development Commission to collaborate with other development agencies and state governments to find a lasting solution to the perennial floods ravaging the Niger Delta region.

Chairman of the Council and former Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha Jonah (retd.), made the call during an interactive meeting with the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

This was contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by the NDDC Director, of Corporate Affairs, Dr Ibitoye Abosede.

The statement quoted Jonah as saying that the Elders’ Council, comprising mostly traditional rulers, had commissioned a study on how to tackle the recurrent flood in the state, noting that the report of the study was ready and waiting for implementation.

Responding, the NDDC MD, Ogbuku assured the elders that the commission was already taking measures to mitigate the effects of flood in the region,

“We will build campsites in Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states as a temporary measure while a dam would be the permanent solution, “ he stated.

