Today’s Headlines: Kanu Releases Handwritten Letter-Ejimakor, Embrace Digital Skills OBJ Tell Youths

Nnamdi Kanu Releases Handwritten Letter, Declares End To All Sit-At-Home In South-East Region

Kanu in the writing declaration dated July 24, 2023 which Barrister Ejimakor read, followed the refusal of Simon Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple to announce the cancellation and further declaration through his media platforms.

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has declared an end to all Sit-At-Home exercise, including the Monday’s sit-at-home and any other proposed thereof being aimed to force the government to release him.

Kanu made the declaration in a handwritten letter, which his special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, read out to journalists during a world press conference, held in Enugu State on Friday.

Kanu, however, warned Ekpa to “desist from calling for any Sit-at-Home henceforth” and “to make a public announcement to the effect that he (Mazi Simon Ekpa) is in receipt of a direct order from him (Mazi Nnamdi Kanu) to cancel any pending Sit-at-Home in place at the moment”.

Embrace Digital Skills, Obasanjo Tells Youths

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Nigerian youths to ensure that they are digitally inclined and acquire other skills required to excel in the 21st century.

He also urged them to make good use of the Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is the in thing in the technology world.

Obasanjo said this in Abeokuta, Ogun State while addressing participants of the video editing training organised by the Youth Development Centre, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), in partnership with EditSpace Africa.

Obasanjo said in the next 20 or 25 years many office spaces would probably be converted into hotels or things because “Many workers may be working from the comfort of their houses.”

PDP Tasks AbdulRazaq on Infrastructural Deficit, Insecurity in Kwara

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has advised the state Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, to take time to settle in the state in order to address the infrastructural deficit and insecurity ravaging the state.

The PDP said that the continued absence of the governor from the state on the excuse of “national assignment” in Abuja had continued to take a toll in the day-to-day governance of the state.

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday and signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Tunji Moronfoye, said: “The PDP can only watch in complete sadness as the governance in Kwara State is now in free fall.

“Kwarans are totally appalled by the state of infrastructural decay and lack of attention from the state All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.”

At Russia-Africa Summit, Shettima Reiterates FG’s Commitment to Revive ALSCON

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima has reiterated the determination of the Bola Tinubu-led government to revive the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON), particularly by engaging with key stakeholders in the industry.

Shettima, stated this yesterday, at a meeting with the management of Russian Aluminium Company – UC RUSAL and other stakeholders in the project, on the sideline of the ongoing Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The meeting with the stakeholders was in furtherance of the efforts by the federal government to reactivate production lines at ALSCON by re-engaging with UC RUSAL and other partners in the resuscitation of the plant.

Speaking after a presentation by the UC RUSAL management, the vice president noted the enormous benefits for the economy in many aspects such as in the area of energy transition, job creation both directly and indirectly, and its impact in the development of small businesses is also huge.

