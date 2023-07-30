Today’s Headlines: Kanu Not Pressured By Nigerian Govt-Ejimakor, Blame Corruption, Bad Policies–Obi

Nnamdi Kanu Not Pressured By Nigerian Government, Others To Write Letter Ending Sit-at-home Exercise–Lawyer, Ejimakor

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

Aloy Ejimakor, the special counsel for Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said the separatist leader was not pressured by the Nigerian government or anybody to write a letter declaring an end to all sit-at-home exercises in Southeast Nigeria.

SaharaReporters on Friday reported that Kanu declared an end to all sit-at-home exercises, including Monday’s sit-at-home exercise and any other proposed to force the government to release him.

Kanu made the declaration in a handwritten letter, which Ejimakor read out to journalists during a world press conference, held in Enugu State.

Kanu in the written declaration dated July 24, 2023, which Ejimakor read, followed the refusal of Simon Ekpa, a self-proclaimed disciple to announce the cancellation and further declaration through his media platforms.

Kanu warned Ekpa to “desist from calling for any sit-at-home henceforth” and “to make a public announcement to the effect that he (Mazi Simon Ekpa) is in receipt of a direct order from him (Mazi Nnamdi Kanu) to cancel any pending sit-at-home in place at the moment”.

Food Insecurity: Blame Corruption, Bad Policies – Peter Obi

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

LAGOS – Peter Obi, the presidential can­didate of the Labour Party in the February general election in Nigeria, has attributed the cur­rent food insecurity in Nigeria to corruption, poor policies and also wrong implementation of even good ones.

Obi said this on Saturday while answering questions on a tweeter space hosted by @Par­allefacts with the caption: #Pet­erObiliveonparallelfact.

The former Anambra State governor, in a no-hold-bared sub­mission noted that resources are not rightfully channeled to those who need it, noting that there is issue of credibility on who actu­ally get government’s incentives like loans and fertilizers between core farmers and politicians.

Photo Credit: Google

Obi said: “What we are expe­riencing is that is causing food crisis is poor implementation of process and resources are not properly channeled where they should go. It is also about some actions and policies that follow the same pattern of corruption which is f helping the situations but worsens it.

Kogi Guber: Five Candidates Withdraw For Ododo

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

Five candidates in the November 11 governor­ship election in Kogi State have fused their structures into that of the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Ahmed Usman Odo­do.

The five candidates and their parties are Omaji Sunday of APP, Prince Yahaya, ADP and Boot Party’s Muhammed Kabir Umar. Others are Bala Abdulgh­afar Idris, NRM and Hon. Fati­ma Suleiman of ZLP.

The candidates under the aegis of United Progressive Po­litical Parties in a press briefing held in Lokoja on Saturday, dis­closed that the need for continui­ty and sustainability of the laud­able programmes of Governor Yahaya Bello was the reasons for their decision to step down for Ahmed Usman Ododo.

The spokesperson of the group,Bala Abdulghafar Idris, stated that the candidates had taken cognisance of Ahmed Ododo’s pedigree as being the key driver of the incumbent administration and his com­mitment to continuation of the philosophy and transfor­mation of the present admin­istration.

He explained that the United Progressive Political Parties is made up of seasoned and test­ed politicians who had x-rayed his competence, capacity and ability and being capable of delivering the dividend of de­mocracy to the people than the other candidates jostling for the position.

