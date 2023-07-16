Today’s Headlines: Kanu can’t actualize Biafra, Tinubu urges African leaders to respect democracy

Nnamdi Kanu can’t actualize Biafra, release him

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday, advised President Bola Tinubu to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Primate Ayodele said Kanu cannot actualize Biafra Republic, neither can he cause a division in Nigeria because he doesn’t have the power.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Ayodele said IPOB members are only crying out due to marginalization, an issue that can be easily resolved.

He urged Tinubu to have mercy on the embattled leader of the proscribed organization.

Primate Ayodele made it known that at God’s appointed time, Nigeria will divide without bloodshed or violence but peacefully.

Photo Credit: Google

Tinubu urges African leaders to respect democracy

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya urged African leaders to respect democracy, rule of law, and ensure political stability.

Tinubu made the call at the ongoing United Nations Development Programme going in the Kenyan capital.

He urged African military institutions and states to recognize and respect the need for democratic renewal saying coups d’état should be discouraged in the continent, especially in the face of challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, insecurity, and climate change.

The president, in a statement at the event, presented by Ambassador Adamu Ibrahim Lamuwa, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said it was regrettable that West Africa, despite its numerous instruments and mechanisms for promoting democracy and good governance, is leading other regions in the use of unconstitutional means to change governments.

SERAP Gives Akpabio, Abass 7 Days To Drop Plan To Spend N110bn On Bulletproof Cars

Photo Credit: Channels Television)

SERAP urged them to repeal the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act to reduce the budget for the National Assembly by N110bn, reflect the current economic realities in the country and address the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy on the over 137 million poor Nigerians.

SERAP also urged them to request President Bola Tinubu to present a fresh supplementary appropriation bill, to redirect the N110 billion to address the situation of the over 20 million out-of-school children in Nigeria, for the approval of the National Assembly.

According to reports while N70 billion support allowance is budgeted for 306 new lawmakers, only N500 billion worth of palliatives is budgeted for 12 million poor Nigerians. N40 billion is also allocated to buy 465 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and bulletproof cars for members and principal officials.

SERAP said it a fundamental breach of their fiduciary duties for members of the National Assembly to arbitrarily increase their own budget and to use the budget as a tool to satisfy the lifestyle of lawmakers.

9mobile Vows To Prioritize Subscriber Data Protection

Photo Credit: Leadership )

9mobile has once again restated its commitment to the protection of the data of telecom subscribers on its network, describing this as sacrosanct and non-negotiable.

The telecom network made this assurance during the IOT West Africa Conference and Exhibition held in Lagos.

Gulati explained that 9mobile strictly complies with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) requirements, which mandates technology companies operating in Nigeria to store data within Nigeria, adding that this ensures that all customer data remains within the country and is subject to local regulations.

As a customer-centric brand, the director averred that the telecom company’s focus is on preemptively securing data and implementing stringent measures to safeguard against cyber-attacks.

