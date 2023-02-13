This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Kano LP guber candidate joins APC, LP dismisses claim that Obi paid CAN N2bn support

Kano LP guber candidate joins APC

Bashir Bashir, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Kano state, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

An associate of Bashir told TheCable under condition of anonymity, on Sunday night, that the major reason for the defection was the “exclusion of major northern stakeholders in the decision-making process of the party’s campaign”.

The associate also said another reason for the defection was the “lack of clear direction on the interest of northern Nigeria”.

Bashir was said to have held meetings with Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, as well as Kashim Shettima, the running mate to Tinubu.

The meetings reportedly held in Lagos and Abuja, where agreement was said to have been reached on the terms of defection.

Bashir reportedly promised to mobilise his supporters to vote for the APC presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, during the LP presidential campaign rally in Kano in January, Bashir had boycotted the event.

The development also comes days after Yusuf Tsoho, the LP governorship candidate in Jigawa, defected to the APC.

LP dismisses claim that Obi paid CAN N2bn for support

The Obi-Datti campaign team has dismissed a viral “petition” alleging that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, gave N2 billion to churches in the country.

According to the petition making the rounds on social media platforms, one Frank Onwumere, said to be a senior pastor at the “Dominion Centre International” in Okigwe, Imo state, queried the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on how the said fund was disbursed among churches.

The fund was said to have been gifted “to help and assist in mobilising and convincing their congregation to vote massively for the candidacy of Mr. Peter Obi”.

However, in a statement by its media office on Sunday, the campaign team said the petition was “concocted to tarnish the hard-earned reputation” of the party’s presidential candidate.

Adeleke, APC disagree over withdrawal of government vehicles from Osun market leaders

There is a sharp disagreement between the Osun State Governor and the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state over alleged withdrawal of government vehicles from the market leaders in the state.

The alleged withdrawn vehicles were given to them by the past APC-led governments in the State.

However, the PDP-led government in the State in defense of the governor dissociated itself and Adeleke from the crisis rocking the market women association in Osun, declaring that neither the State Governor nor its officials are involved in the alleged invasion of Alhaja Asindemade’s residence.

Reacting to allegations from the Osun State APC in a statement on Sunday, the PDP accused the opposition of raising false alarm and issuing unfounded attacks on the state government, accusing the APC of seeking sympathy for its unpopular presidential candidate

But, the state chapter of the APC in a statement in Osogbo on Sunday, through its Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, alleged that the three official vehicles attached to the Office of the Iyaloja-General of Osun State, Alhaja Asindemade, were forcefully taken away from her Kolabalogun residence area of Osogbo on Friday with a team of government officials numbering fifteen comprising fully-armed police officers, thugs and state government officials.

According to him, “The vehicles were taken away from Asindemade’s house while the third one was toed from the mechanic’s workshop where it was undergoing repairs.”

Naira crisis: Govs fear recession, four more states join legal battle

More states have joined the legal battle against the Federal Government over the currency redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Attorneys-General of Ekiti, Bayelsa, Sokoto and Rivers states told The PUNCH on Sunday that their states were set to join as co-plaintiffs in the suit filed by the governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states.

The states are opposing the February 10 deadline for the currency swap policy on the grounds that it was inflicting suffering on their citizens.

Kano and Ondo had earlier joined the three states, which filed the suit number SC/CV/162/2023 at the Supreme Court.

This is as the Nigerian Governors Forum warned on Sunday that the crisis occasioned by the CBN policy might cause another economic recession in the country.

Following the application of the three northern states of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara, the Supreme Court last Wednesday issued an ex parte order restraining the Federal Government and CBN from enforcing the February 10 deadline for the swap of the old N1000, N500 and N200 notes.

But the Federal Government approached the apex court to vacate the order.

EFCC Boss Out To Destroy Integrity Of Kogi — Govt

The Kogi State government has lambasted the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, for what it called baseless fixation on the state’s affairs with spurious allegations in a bid to satisfy certain political interests.

The state government said it was sad that an agency charged with the responsibility of fighting graft in the country had turned itself into a pawn in the hands of political opponents of the Kogi State government with untamed desperation to damage the integrity of the governor and the government of Kogi State.

It said the shadow chasing by the EFCC and their known and unknown sponsors would not distract the current administration in the state from serving the people.

﻿The government, in a statement, titled, ‘EFCC has become an embarrassment to Nigeria’, signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications in the state, Kingsley Fanwo, also called on the Inspector-General of Police to immediately effect the arrest of Bawa and commit him to prison as ruled by a competent court.

“Allowing convicts to roam about the society portends a great danger to our judicial system. Rasheed Bawa cannot be allowed to continue to disobey court orders at will while also evading justice. Let justice be done,” the statement said.

Yobe APC Campaign Council speaks on ‘stoning’ of Gov. Buni

The Yobe All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council has described reports that Governor Mai Mala Buni was stone by some angry youths during a campaign rally in Gashua town also attended by Senate President Ahmad Lawan as untrue.

Some reports had indicated that the Governor was forced to abandon the campaign ground after some angry youths started pelting him with stones.

But Yobe APC Campaign Director-General (DG), Sen. Mohammed Hassan, told journalists at a news conference in Damaturu on Sunday that the reports were not true.

Rather, he said the rally was well attended from people who came to show support for the APC.

He said, “ there was nothing like stoning as reported by a section of the media. I can tell you that the turnout at the rally was unprecedented, and people from all over came to support the party, our governor and his achievements.”

Also speaking, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Director-General Press and Media Affairs to Buni, said it was necessary to respond to the “ false, alarming and precarious report to avoid misleading the general public”.

