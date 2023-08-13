Today’s Headlines: Kano govt revokes certificates of private schools, Kane eyes immediate silverware after Bayern switch.

Kano govt revokes certificates of private schools.

According to Punch news, The Kano State Government has revoked the operational certificates of all private schools operating in the state.

The decision was taken on Saturday during a meeting with private school proprietors.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Private and Voluntary Institutions, Alhaji Baba Umar, disclosed that all private schools were required to complete new registration forms immediately, as the government had initiated process for the issuance of fresh certificates.

Umar explained that the action underscored the government’s resolve to ensure that private schools adhered to the prescribed laws and regulations for operating in the state.

“Private school proprietors are reminded of their responsibility to pay the 10 per cent tax to the government. This financial commitment always propels advancements in the sector,” he noted.

The Special Adviser reassured all stakeholders that he would ensure justice and fairness in overseeing the activities of private schools in the state.

He stressed the need for enforcement of operational regulations by the proprietors of private schools which encompass facilities, learning environment, curriculum, and academic schedules.

Kane eyes immediate silverware after Bayern switch.

According to Punch news, England captain Harry Kane was on Saturday handed an immediate opportunity to win his first piece of silverware after being named on the Bayern Munich bench for the German Super Cup, just hours after ending his record-breaking career with Tottenham.

Kane, 30, has moved to the Bundesliga giants after two decades at his boyhood Premier League club where he was constantly thwarted in his bid for trophies.

“I felt like it was time to leave. I didn’t want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk,” said Kane after signing for a Bundesliga record 100 million euros ($110 million, £86 million) plus 10 million euros in bonuses.

“Obviously a lot of emotions going through me right now; sad to be leaving the club I’ve spent nearly 20 years of my life at, from an 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man now.

“There’s been so many great moments and special memories, memories that I will cherish forever.”

Kane, who will wear the number nine shirt vacated by Robert Lewandowski, indicated he was “feeling good” ahead of Saturday’s Super Cup clash with Leipzig after taking part in his first training session as a new Bayern player.

Army set to improve weapon handling, warns Gombe residents against panic.

According to Punch news, The 301 Artillery Regiment General Support Gombe has urged residents of Liji community, Yalmatu Deba Local Government Area, where its range is sited, not to panic over the sounds of weapons.

In a statement titled, ‘Annual range classification 2023’, signed by Assistant Director, Army Public Relations Officer, Captain Mazinho Attah, the army said the training was geared towards improving the handling of weapons by officers.

According to Attah, the range classification which is its second annual event will be held at the military range from August 15 to 17.

The statement partly read, “In line with the training directive of the Nigerian Army for year 2023, the 301 Artillery Regiment (General Support Gombe) will conduct its second annual range classification from 15th -17th August, 2023 at the military range, Liji.

“The aim is to improve weapon handling capacity of personnel under command. The residents at the range area are please requested not to panic on hearing sounds of weapons fired and to equally keep off from the area within the stated period.

Audu Ogbeh under fire for asking Tinubu to sack Akume.

According to Punch news, A former senator who represented Adamawa South in the 8th National Assembly, Ahmad MoAllahyidi, has berated former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, for demanding the removal of the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

Ogbeh had led some stakeholders of Idoma extraction to a press conference on Tuesday, August 1, where they expressed concerns over the inclusion of a Tiv indigene, Prof Joseph Utsev, as a ministerial nominee from Benue State.

Addressing the newsmen, Ogbeh called for Akume’s removal, stating that his alleged influence in the choice of Utsev was clear proof of the marginalisation Idoma people have been subjected to in the state.

Reacting in a statement issued on Saturday, MoAllahyidi described Ogbeh’s action as disappointing and unfortunate.

The convener of Arewa New Agenda further expressed concerns that the action of Ogbeh has led to a chain of reactions where some faceless groups have started carrying out campaigns of calumny against the SGF.

He said, “Of particular interest to us at this point in time is the utterances of our own very respected elder statesman Chief Audu Ogbe, calling for the sack of the secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume. It would have been okay and taken as their democratic right to voice opinion and canvas for positions if Chief Ogbe and his co-agitators had stopped at that.

