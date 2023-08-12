Today’s Headlines: Kano APC’ll Unseat Yusuf In Court- Abbas, Adeleke Receives D’Tigress Star Olawuyi

Kano APC’ll unseat Yusuf, others in court’

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Kano, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, has said that the party will reclaim more seats at the tribunal, including the seat of the governor.

Abbas, who made the declaration on Thursday while reacting to the recent verdict by the Election Petition Tribunal, said most of the candidates, who claimed to have won the election on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party in the state, did the election.

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal on Thursday sacked the member representing Tarauni Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Umar Yerima, over certificate forgery.

Yerima was elected into the House of Representatives on the platform of the NNPP.

Ababas, however, alleged that about five members of the House of Representatives of the NNPP had cases of forgery hanging on their necks.

Adeleke receives D’Tigress star Olawuyi

Photo Credit: Punch paper.

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke in Osogbo, received a member of the victorious D’Tigress squad to the recently concluded 2023 FIBA AfroBasket Championship in Kigali, Adenike Olawuyi.

Olawuyi, who is an Osogbo-born Basketball player, plies her trade for Hungarian basketball team, Ratgeber and played a pivotal role in the Nigeria Women’s Basketball team’s success in winning their fourth straight FIBA AfroBasket Championship.

The Sports-loving governor alongside the secretary to the state government, Teslim Igbalaye, hailed the spirit of the team in Kigali and celebrated the story of Olawuyi, who started off her basketball career in Osun and has shown great spirit and determination to achieve greatness in her very young career.

Receiving the 19-year old budding talent and her coach, Taiwo Eleniyan, Adeleke urged her to keep working hard and remain focused, as there is still more to come in her burgeoning career.

Roll out palliatives without delay, economists beg FG, govs

photo Credit: Punch paper

The federal and state governments have been enjoined to ensure they expedite action on the distribution of palliatives to cushion the current hardship in the country as a result of subsidy removal.

The increase in petrol pump price has worsened the hardship faced by Nigerians amid reported cases of businesses shutting down.

Speaking in an interview with Saturday PUNCH, an economic expert, Dr Akin Akinleye, urged the two levels of government to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians.

He said, “The idea of giving palliatives to people with the current situation is good but the issue sometimes is that they come out with a policy, but they don’t follow it up. It ends on the table.

Kalu Decries Rising Cases of Organ Failure

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

ABUJA – Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benja­min Okezie Kalu has bemoaned the rising cases of organ failure in Nigeria, saying it has not only become a medical concern but also a challenge to the society.

He, however, said that the par­liament will collaborate with the Transplant Association of Nigeria (TAN) and other relevant author­ities to ensure that the concerns were addressed.

Kalu gave the assurance on Friday when Transplant Associ­ation of Nigeria ( TAN) led by Dr. Olalekan Olatise paid him a cour­tesy visit at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Kalu decried the huge nation­al resources the nation loses to medical treatment of ailments of citizens of Nigeria abroad saying that it swallows $2.5 trillion dollars annually.

Kalu also appealed to newly trained and qualified medical doctors in the country to emplace the practice of professional organ transplant in order to fill the gap that exists in the nation’s health sector.

Photo Credit: Google

