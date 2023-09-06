Today’s Headlines: JUST IN: LP rejects tribunal’s judgment, Tribunal rejects 15 witnesses in Atiku’s case against Tinubu.

JUST IN: LP rejects tribunal’s judgment.

According to Punch news, The leadership of the Labour Party has rejected the outcome of Wednesday’s judgment at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal after its petitions were dismissed by the Justice Haruna Tsammani-led panel.

The development is coming a few hours after the judges threw out the petitions filed by LP lawyers, which the court said was ‘clearly based on rhetoric.’

Some of the claims made by the petitioners included the nullification of the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the election for failing to score 25 per cent in the FCT; Tinubu’s incompetence to contest the election following his forfeiture in the United States; and failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission to transmit results to INEC election results viewer among others.

Reacting in a statement issued in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, swore that the party will not accept the outcome of the judgment.

While urging all their supporters to remain calm, Ifoh further hinted that they would consult with their lawyers before the party could make its position known on the next step to take.

He said, “The Labour Party watched with dismay and trepidation the dismissal of petitions by the five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani today and we reject the outcome of the judgment in its entirety because justice was not served and it did not reflect the law and the desire of the people.

Photo Credit: Google.

Tribunal rejects 15 witnesses in Atiku case against Tinubu.

According to Punch news, The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, on Wednesday, rejected 15 out of the 27 witnesses presented by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, for failing to establish his case against the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

The Tribunal gave the verdict through one of the five-man panel, Justice Stephen Adah.

The Tribunal rejected the testimonies of the 15 witnesses on the grounds that the petitioner failed to file their statements on oath along with the petition.

Warning strike: Return to work, NLC tells workers.

According to Punch news, The Nigeria Labour Congress, on Wednesday, asked workers under its affiliate unions to return to work on Thursday (tomorrow).

This is coming after the end of the union’s two-day warning strike, which it claimed was meant to draw the attention of the government to the hardship being faced by Nigerians as a result of the petrol subsidy removal.

The directive was contained in a letter dated September 6, 2023, with the title, ‘The Two-Day Nationwide Warning Strike: Nigerian Workers have spoken’.

In the letter signed by the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, the union said the message conveyed through the warning strike resonated loudly.

The letter read in part, “It is abundantly clear that our united message has resonated loudly with the government, and it would take a truly inattentive ear not to hear it.

Tribunal begins judgment on Atiku, PDP’s petition.

According to Punch news, The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja is set to deliver judgment on the petition submitted by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023 elections, against President Bola Tinubu.

One of the five justices, Moses Ugo, is currently reading the issues for determination in the petition.

Babanee419 (

)