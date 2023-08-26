Today’s Headlines: Junta Gives France Envoy Quit Notice, YOWICAN Cancels Adamawa Chapter Election

Junta Gives France Envoy Quit Notice

The junta in Niger on Friday asked the French ambassador in the country to leave.

In a letter by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation addressed to the French foreign ministry, the junta said the envoy, Sylvain Itte, had 48 hours to depart Niger for refusing to respond to an interview invitation from the junta.

YOWICAN Cancels Adamawa Chapter Election

The national secretariat of the Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria, YOWICAN, has cancelled the election into the offices of its Adamawa State chapter.

The election was conducted on Friday amid controversies, and two blocs of the wing had earlier on Saturday addressed the media, alleging that organisers did not follow the correct procedure.

In its reaction a memo obtained by DAILY POST in the latter part of Saturday, the YOWICAN headquarters in Abuja nullified the said election.

Army Faults Police Statement On Deadly Robbery Attack

The Nigerian Army has said that no money was carted away when its vehicle was attacked by armed robbers on Wednesday in Benin, Edo State.

A soldier was killed when the robbers attacked the army Toyota pickup truck at Akpakpava Road in Benin.

Yemi Sokoya, a spokesperson for the 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Benin, said in a statement on Friday that media reports suggesting that the robbers made away with Ghana-Must-Go bags containing money were inaccurate.

IGP Urges Newly Promoted Officers In Ondo To Justify New Ranks

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, has urged the 224 recently promoted officers of the police command in Ondo State to demonstrate their worthiness of the new ranks.

The officers were officially decorated during a ceremony held in Akure, the state capital, at the weekend.

Egbetokun, represented by Assistant Inspector General, AIG Ebong Ebong of Zone 17, which encompasses Ondo and Ekiti States, welcomed the newly promoted Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) to their elevated positions.

