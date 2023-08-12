Today’s Headlines: Junta Finally Grants Bazoum Access To His Doctor, Bandits Kill 5 in Benue Community

Niger: Junta Finally Grants Bazoum Access To His Doctor

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum who has been detained since being ousted by members of his guard last month was seen by his doctor Saturday, his entourage said, amid mounting concern.

The president “had a visit by his doctor today”, a member of his entourage told AFP, adding the physician had also brought food for Bazoum, his wife and son who are being held with him.

“He’s fine, given the situation,” the source added.

Fears have been mounting over the health and detention conditions of democratically elected Bazoum, his wife and 20-year-old son since the military seized power and took them captive on July 26.

Bandits Kill 5 in Benue Community

Five people were killed yesterday by suspected bandits in Ortese, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

This incident led to a mass protest by women blocking the Makurdi/Lafia Road.

The women were seen carrying leaves while chanting sorrowful songs.

According to a resident, five people were killed in separate attacks in two communities in the locality.

The witness said that three persons were killed on Thursday night at Ngban and another two at Nyian.

Confirming the report, the security officer of Guma Local Government, Christopher Waku, said that five people were killed by bandits.

Diri urges more support for wrestling, swimming, other sports

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has pleaded more support for sports development particularly wrestling and swimming in the state as the 2nd Governor Diri National Wrestling Classics comes to a close in Yenagoa.

Governor Douye Diri stated this on Thursday when the Nigeria Wrestling Federation board led by its president Champion Daniel Igali alongside the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

According to Governor Diri, Bayelsa State is the wrestling hub of Nigeria including swimming and canoeing, adding that he is commitment to sports development not only in the state but Nigeria at large.

In an earlier remark, President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali thanked the Bayelsa State government for the assistance given to the Wrestling Federation to organize major national competitions and participate in international events.

He stated that the National Wrestling Classics which has been held in Bayelsa State since 2009 is a veritable platform to prepare Team Nigeria’s Wrestlers for podium performance at International events.

Church announces funeral arrangement for Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

The funeral arrangement for the late founder of Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya has been announced.

Sharing an e-flier of the funeral arrangement on its Facebook page, the church announced that the funeral events hold on September 8 and 9 2023.

It said a service of songs holds in Odukoya’s honour on Friday, September 8.

The funeral service will hold on Saturday, September 9.

