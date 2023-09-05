Today’s Headlines: Judiciary Shouldn’t Determine Election Winners –Bode George, Tinubu departs Abuja for G-20 Summit

Judiciary shouldn’t determine election winners – Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, has raised concerns over the role of the judiciary in determining election winners in Nigeria.

This is as he advised the judiciary against taking away the right of the people to determine poll winners. He raised the concern at a press briefing held in his office in Ikoyi on Monday following the announcement by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja that it would deliver its judgment on Wednesday.

The tribunal, in a statement on Monday, announced it would on Wednesday deliver judgment on the petitions challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Tinubu departs Abuja for G-20 Summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, departed Nigeria for India to attend the G-20 Summit upon the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DAILY POST had reported that Tinubu planned to travel for the G20 summit. President Tinubu will deliver the keynote speeches at the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable & Business Conference on the summit’s sidelines. – Meetings with top business leaders & captains of industry from Nigeria and India to attract partnerships and foreign investments in Nigeria by showcasing Nigeria’s vibrant investment opportunities through the lens of the “Renewed Hope Agenda”.

The President is expected to engage in Bilateral Engagements, including exclusive meetings with other world leaders to foster economic and trade collaborations. Tinubu will also share his thoughts on the G-20 summit with the theme, “One Earth-One Family-One Future”. The G-20 consists of countries that constitute 80 percent of the global GDP and house 60 percent of the world’s population, representing a powerhouse of economic opportunity and stability.

I’m committed to petitioning against Abiodun – Ogun LG boss

The suspended Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of the state, Mr. Wale Adedayo who was released on Monday after spending three days in the custody of the Department of State Security Services has said that he remained unshaken in his demand that Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, should allow the local governments in the state have access to federal allocations meant to develop the grassroots.

He also stressed that he has no regrets about the actions he has so far taken despite his arrest and detention for three days. Speaking with our correspondent in Abeokuta shortly after his release, Adedayo said that he was detained because of a petition sent by Governor Abiodun to the security agency wherein he was alleged to have been making inciting comments that could jeopardize public peace.

The LG boss who was last Thursday suspended by seven councilors in his local government for three months over allegations of maladministration and financial mismanagement, said that he had told the DSS that there was never a time he made any inciting comments other than the letter written to the former governor of the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba where he alleged that Abiodun has not funded the local governments in the state for two years.

Police Rescue Three Kidnap Victims In Kaduna

The police in Kaduna State have rescued three people who were kidnapped by bandits in the Zaria Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement, the acting spokesman of the Kaduna Police Command, ASP Manir Hassan, said the victims were rescued by police operatives during an aggressive patrol along the Kuriga Wusasa area in Zaria.

According to him, the rescue was achieved in partnership with local vigilante groups, who acting on credible information, moved into the forest, which forced the kidnappers to abandon the victims and escape into the bush. He explained that the kidnapping was suspected to have been masterminded by the loyalists of a notorious bandit, the late Isah Danwasa, a native of Zaria.

