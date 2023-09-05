Today’s Headlines: Judiciary Shouldn’t Determine Election Winners–Bode George, NLC Shuns Meeting With FG, Begins Two-day Warning Strike

Judiciary Shouldn’t Determine Election Winners–Bode George

Source: Punch paper

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, has raised concerns over the role of the judiciary in determining election winners in Nigeria.

This is as he advised the judiciary against taking away the right of the people to determine poll winners.

He raised the concern at a press briefing held in his office in Ikoyi on Monday following the announcement by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja that it would deliver its judgment on Wednesday.

NLC Shuns Meeting With FG, Begins Two-day Warning Strike

Source: Vanguard paper

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, will today begin a two-day warning strike after shunning a meeting with the Federal Government over increasing hardship and suffering across the country caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

This came as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, yesterday warned that the strike will worsen the plights of ordinary Nigerians and urged NLC to shelve the action.

The NLC had on Friday, given notice of a two-day warning strike to protest the excruciating mass suffering and impoverishment experienced around the country, threatening a total and indefinite shutdown of the economy within 14 working days or 21 days after the warning strike, if government did not take steps to address the hardship experienced across the country.

While briefing on Friday after its NEC’s meeting, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said: “NEC in session of NLC resolved to embark on a total and indefinite shutdown of the nation within 14 working days or 21 days from today until steps are taken by the government to address the excruciating mass suffering and the impoverishment experienced around the country.”

Osun Disowns FG Appointee, Directs Probe

Source: Punch paper

Osun State Government on Monday distanced itself from the Federal Government appointed Focal Person on National Social Intervention Programmes, Mr. Kehinde Ibitoye, and programmes being planned with Microsoft and Fidelity bank.

A statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, obtained in Osogbo on Monday said Ibitoye’s recent activities were injurious to the government’s reputation.

The government also declared that it was not part of any programme involving Microsoft Corporation and Fidelity Bank, and accused Ibitoye of dropping the names of the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and the State Government.

Woo Foreign investors, OPS Tells Tinubu

Member groups of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria have told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to seize the occasion of the G-20 Summit holding in India to woo foreign investors to the country.

This came as leaders from the Group of 20 (G-20) economies meets in India’s capital this week to find solutions to some of the world’s pressing problems.

The OPS, in separate interviews, said the president must take advantage of the G-20 platform to sell investment opportunities in Nigeria to the international community.

Speaking with The PUNCH, the Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, noted that while it was more important for the president to address the harsh business environment in the country before looking to woo investors, the G-20 Summit presents an opportunity to sell the investment potentials of Nigeria’s economy, especially the manufacturing sector.

According to him, Nigeria’s manufacturing industry, which had witnessed declining investments lately, is replete with investment opportunities that the president can sell to would-be investors.

