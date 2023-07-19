Today’s Headlines: Jonathan Visits Tinubu At Aso Rock, Anthrax: Stop eating meat from sick animals, NCDC warns Nigerians

Again, Jonathan Visits Tinubu At Aso Rock

Former President Goodluck Jonathan Tuesday met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He returned to the Villa barely a month after his June 13 visit.

Jonathan, who doubles as Head of the ECOWAS Mediation Team to Mali, said the visit was to discuss issues pertaining to Africa and the West Africa sub-region.

“I came to brief the president about some continental and subcontinental bodies,” he told journalists on his exit from the State House.

Stop eating meat from sick animals, NCDC warns Nigerians

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has warned Nigerians against consuming meat of sick animals as they may contain anthrax.

This came on a day the House of Representatives urged the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to implement effective surveillance, vaccination, and awareness campaigns to contain the outbreak of Anthrax discovered in a farm at Gajiri Village, Niger State.

Recall that the agency had in the wake of the outbreak of the disease in some West African countries, also warned against consumption of Pomo.

Anthrax is an infection caused by the spore-forming bacteria, Bacillus anthracis, which typically affects ruminants such as cows, sheep, and goats.

EFCC disowns lawyer prosecuting Stella Oduah

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has disowned a lawyer, Ibrahim Mohammed, who filed forgery charges in the name of the anti-graft agency against a former Minister of Ation, Stella Oduah.

The EFCC on Tuesday told the Federal High Court in Abuja that Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police, was not mandated to file any criminal charge against Oduah or prosecute her in any criminal matter.

Counsel for the EFCC, Helen Okonofun, told Justice James Omotoso that the police lawyer had been investigated by the EFCC as ordered by the judge last week.

She said the report of the findings would be filed at the court registry and be made available to the court thereafter.

According to the counsel, Mohammed was initially with the EFCC but was redeployed from the agency to the police headquarters on November 4, 2022 and had nothing to do with the EFCC since then.

In a short ruling, Justice Omotoso fixed October 4, 2023, for the EFCC to formally make the report of the findings available to the court.

Recall that the judge had last Tuesday ordered the EFCC to probe Mohammed and determine whether he was authourised to file charges against Oduah.

Putin to skip BRICS summit in S.Africa over arrest threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend a BRICS nations summit in South Africa next month, the country’s presidency said on Wednesday, ending months of speculation he could be detained.

Putin’s potential visit has been a thorny diplomatic issue for Pretoria.

The Russian leader is the target of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant — a provision that South Africa as an ICC member would be expected to implement were he to set foot in the country.

“By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the summit,” Vincent Magwenya, a spokesman for President Cyril Ramaphosa, said in a statement.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will instead represent Russia, Magwenya said.

The decision follows “a number of consultations” held by Ramaphosa in recent months, the most recent of which took place last night, he added.

South Africa is the current chair of the BRICS group, a gathering of heavyweights that also includes Brazil, Russia, India and China, and which sees itself as a counterweight to Western economic domination.

Putin was formally invited to a BRICS summit due to take place in Johannesburg between August 22 and 24, but Pretoria has been under heavy domestic and international pressure not to host him.

The other countries’ leaders will all be in attendance, Magwenya said.

